On Christmas Day, 'God gave us the greatest gift the world has ever received'

It is Christmas Day — and like so many other families not just across our nation but all over the world, Rachel Campos-Duffy, Sean Duffy, and their children are celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ on this blessed and wonderful holiday.

Every Christmas morning, they have a birthday party for Jesus in their home — and sing "Happy Birthday" to Jesus, "the reason for the season," as the couple explains in their book, "All American Christmas."

Read on for more thoughts as we celebrate this Christmas of 2021 — and about the "amazing, miraculous gift of love" that is given to all on Christmas Day.

Sean Duffy in All American Christmas: COVID or no COVID, there are always things that come along to surprise us during the holidays. Sometimes those things delight us, and sometimes they try us.

So having things we can count on at Christmas makes us feel and believe that no matter what else comes our way, we've got people and things we can rely on.

Rachel Duffy in All American Christmas: God gave us the greatest gift the world has ever received. Each year we mark that amazing, miraculous gift of love by celebrating Jesus's birth and our own salvation through this tiny baby prince of peace.

Sean Duffy: What I love about what Rachel and I have done, what so many married couples do [in their lives], is to join together parts of both our pasts to create a new present. From that union, we help shape how our kids will remember and celebrate Christmas long into the future and long after we are gone.

Rachel Duffy: The one thread that runs through all of our lives, and not just at Christmas, is family. Jesus chose to be born into a family, and Sean and I are so blessed to have a large family and be part of an even bigger family — God's family.

At Christmas, we welcome Jesus into our lives and our homes. We welcome family and friends.

We could say that they are guests, but they are far more than that.

They are a part of who we are and how we came to be so blessed and so grateful for all we've been given.

Sean Duffy: As the saying goes, "The more the merrier."

On Christmas Day, after we pick up all the wrapping paper, and the kids play with their toys, and Rachel and I recover with a little catnap, we gather again to have a little birthday party for Jesus.

Rachel Duffy: As our family grows, the merrier our Christmas gets.

Thank you, Jesus, for the gift of family.

And Merry Christmas!

