Patriots' Drake Maye offers refreshing take on marriage ahead of Super Bowl LX

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye touched on his marriage during Super Bowl LX opening night on Monday.

Maye, the 23-year-old Patriots star who has been married to his wife Ann Michael since June, said he would advise all of his teammates to get married at some point in their lives.

"My teammates have a right to do whatever they choose," he said. "I definitely would advise them to eventually get married. It’s one of the best things in life. It’s one of the best things I’ve experienced in my life. There’s no better feeling than coming home to a wife that loves you and cares for you and worried about your best interests.

"I know my teammates, some of them are experiencing different parts of their life in what stages. But I chose to get married young and I don’t regret it one bit."

Drake and Ann Michael Maye dated since 2015 and attended the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He missed head coach Mike Vrabel’s introductory press conference in January 2025 to pop the question to his longtime girlfriend.

Since then, Ann Michael has become the darling among Patriots fans because of her relationship with the NFL MVP candidate. She has turned into a popular baker because of the treats she provides her husband for gamedays and during the holidays.

One of the bigger events in the Maye household that caught the attention of social media was "Bakemas" during the Christmas season. The Patriots star was also asked to rank his "Bakemas" treats.

"Cinnamon roll snickerdoodle, she just made those for the O-line this week," Maye said with a smile. "That’s my No. 1."

He added, "Puppy chow, I’ll put puppy chow No. 3. Pistachio bread, I think it’s good. I’m not a fan, [so] I’ll put that at four. The crumble copycat sugar cookie? Yeah, put that at No. 2."

The Patriots will meet the Seattle Seahawks in the Super Bowl on Sunday.

Fox News' Scott Thompson contributed to this report.