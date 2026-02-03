Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Super Bowl LX

Patriots' Drake Maye offers refreshing take on marriage ahead of Super Bowl LX

Maye and his wife Ann Michael were married last year

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
close
Should the Patriots be underdogs in Super Bowl LX? | The Herd Video

Should the Patriots be underdogs in Super Bowl LX? | The Herd

The New England Patriots are 4.5 point underdogs to the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX, and Patriots HC Mike Vrabel responded to the odds, saying that "our record speaks for itself". Colin Cowherd asks if the Seahawks should be favored over the...

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye touched on his marriage during Super Bowl LX opening night on Monday.

Maye, the 23-year-old Patriots star who has been married to his wife Ann Michael since June, said he would advise all of his teammates to get married at some point in their lives.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Drake Maye at Super Bowl LX opening night

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye laughs during the NFL Super Bowl Opening Night, Monday, Feb. 2, 2026, in San Jose, California, ahead of the Super Bowl 60 football game between the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

"My teammates have a right to do whatever they choose," he said. "I definitely would advise them to eventually get married. It’s one of the best things in life. It’s one of the best things I’ve experienced in my life. There’s no better feeling than coming home to a wife that loves you and cares for you and worried about your best interests.

"I know my teammates, some of them are experiencing different parts of their life in what stages. But I chose to get married young and I don’t regret it one bit."

Drake and Ann Michael Maye dated since 2015 and attended the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He missed head coach Mike Vrabel’s introductory press conference in January 2025 to pop the question to his longtime girlfriend.

Drake Maye with his family after the draft

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (C) introduces (L-R: Beau, Cole, Luke) and his girlfriend since 7th grade (Ann Michael) on the game field at Gillette Stadium on April 26, 2024. (Eric Canha/USA TODAY Sports)

SEAHAWKS STAR JAXON SMITH-NJIGBA WANTS TOM BRADY TO PLAY FLAG FOOTBALL FOR 2028 LA OLYMPICS

Since then, Ann Michael has become the darling among Patriots fans because of her relationship with the NFL MVP candidate. She has turned into a popular baker because of the treats she provides her husband for gamedays and during the holidays.

One of the bigger events in the Maye household that caught the attention of social media was "Bakemas" during the Christmas season. The Patriots star was also asked to rank his "Bakemas" treats.

"Cinnamon roll snickerdoodle, she just made those for the O-line this week," Maye said with a smile. "That’s my No. 1."

He added, "Puppy chow, I’ll put puppy chow No. 3. Pistachio bread, I think it’s good. I’m not a fan, [so] I’ll put that at four. The crumble copycat sugar cookie? Yeah, put that at No. 2."

Drake and Ann Michael Maye

Drake Maye (10) of the New England Patriots and his wife, Ann Michael Maye, pose for a photo prior to the game against the New York Giants at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, on Dec. 1, 2025. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The Patriots will meet the Seattle Seahawks in the Super Bowl on Sunday.

Fox News’ Scott Thompson contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue