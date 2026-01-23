Bible podcast cracks Apple top 10 for third year as host celebrates: 'People are hungry for God's Word'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

For the third January in a row, a popular daily Bible reading podcast has surged into Apple Podcasts’ Top 10. Host Tara-Leigh Cobble says the trend shows more people are "coming home" to a faith they once left.

"We’re seeing a lot of people who are returning to the faith," Cobble, host of "The Bible Recap," told Fox News Digital. "Those who walked away or deconstructed — for whatever reason — some of them are coming back home."

"The Bible Recap" is a daily program that walks listeners through the entire Bible in roughly 10 minutes a day. Launched in 2019 with the modest goal of reaching 300 listeners, it has since grown into a global community with over 500 million downloads. The show recently ranked in the top five Apple podcasts across all categories during the first week of January.

The podcast’s growth comes amid a wider renewed interest in spirituality. Faith leaders across the U.S. have reported an increase in church attendance since late last year, and Bible sales are reportedly rising in the U.K. and the U.S., with American sales showing a 36% jump last September.

Cobble said the show's continued reach is "exciting" and suggests listeners "are hungry for God’s Word and spiritual growth."

She isn't discouraged by the typical drop in daily downloads after New Year’s, believing some people choose to do the plan at a slower pace.

"That doesn’t mean people have stopped reading their Bibles; it just means they’re taking it at their own pace," she explained. "They miss a day here and there, so they aren’t downloading it every day, but they still do the plan—just on their own schedule."

"For some people, it takes them two years to do it, and that’s OK," she continued. "Every download represents a person engaging with Scripture, so every download will always matter to us!"

Cobble offered practical tips for listeners who want to make Bible reading stick. She recommends habit stacking, such as incorporating the day’s reading into your morning routine.

"I like to listen to each day’s reading on the audio Bible app while I make my coffee and get my day started," she said. "Then, I sit down with it. I’ve made it a part of my routine."

She also encourages doing the plan with a friend for accountability and shared learning.

"That introduces not only an accountability aspect to it, but also a new layer of joy and discovery!" she said.

Most importantly, Cobble emphasized that the goal is not perfection or 100% understanding of each passage but pursuing a deeper relationship with God.

"Remember: every day that you’re in God’s Word, you’re right on time," she advised. "Don’t let your perfectionism steal your enthusiasm. Don’t expect to do it flawlessly or understand it completely. That’s not what this is about. This is about looking for God and His character in the pages of His Word—and every day is a treasure hunt! And He promises that if you seek Him with all your heart, you will find Him! So keep digging!"

Her ministry is expanding to reach families, recently rolling out a new podcast, "The Bible Recap Kids," hosted by "Miss Emily," which debuted in January at No. 1 on Apple Podcasts in the Kids & Family category.

The show targets children ages 3 to 12 and is designed for families to listen and read together. Cobble said the podcast uses age-appropriate language for difficult passages and leaves heavier conversations to parents and caregivers.

For 2026, Cobble said she hopes the podcast helps people who drifted from their faith reconnect and grow deeper in Scripture.

"Ultimately, everything we do is to help people read, understand and love the Bible—and the God who wrote it!" she said.

