TikTok video with McDonald’s cup ‘hack’ stuns social media: ‘Why doesn’t McDonald’s advertise this?’

Social media personality David Dorbik has astounded TikTok with a McDonald’s cup stacking technique.

The 24-year-old influencer shared an expletive-filled video of himself stacking a McFlurry cup on top of a larger-sized McDonald’s soft drink cup to the app on Tuesday.

"Tiktok has taught me a lot about life," Dorbik captioned the brief clip, which has received more than 1.7 million likes and 9,100 comments thus far.

MCDONALD'S EMPLOYEE ON TIKTOK SHARES REASON BEHIND MCFLURRY SPOON SHAPE

In the video, Dorbik explained he first saw the cup stacking hack on TikTok.

"Alright guys, I saw this on TikTok. Let’s see if this is legit. I got my McDonald’s drink here. I got my McFlurry," Dorbik explains while showing off his two beverages at the beginning of his video.

"Apparently, it’s supposed to hold your McFlurry…" He continues, but quickly gets preoccupied as he and his friends get amazed when the McFlurry cup appears to lock into the circular indentation of the larger cup’s lid.

FORMER MCDONALD'S EMPLOYEE CLAIMS MCFLURRY MACHINES WERE 'RARELY' EVER BROKEN — JUST TOO HARD TO OPERATE

"That’s crazy," Dorbik can be heard wondering aloud while his pals boisterously cheer him on. "Dude, why doesn’t McDonald’s advertise this? It makes no sense."

WARNING: STRONG LANGUAGE

Dorbik was even brave enough to tip the two attached cups on its side not only once, but twice, while he sat inside his car.

MCDONALDS DRINK SIZE TIKTOK VIDEO SPARKS OUTRAGE ONLINE

The young TikTok star’s experiment didn’t go unnoticed either thanks to his 25.3 million followers.

McDonald’s replied to Dorbik directly in the comment section of his post.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"And y’all thought my only secret was sauce," the chain playfully joked from its official TikTok account. The comment was enough to attract 36,200 likes as of Wednesday afternoon.

Other TikTokers expressed their surprise, concern and humor under Dorbik’s video.

"Trying that in the Tesla scares me," one commenter wrote, which was met with dismissive replies from fans.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

"Why doesn’t McDonald’s advertise this’ because their machine is always broken," another TikToker joked.