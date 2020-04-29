McDonald's employee on TikTok shares reason behind McFlurry spoon shape

Oh, so that’s what it’s for.

A McDonald’s employee is blowing everyone’s collective mind on TikTok with an explanation behind the McFlurry spoon design.

The spoon, which, as anyone who has successfully managed to order a McFlurry while a McDonald’s ice cream machine is functioning already knows, has an opening on the end of it, akin to a large straw. However, there is no bottom opening to allow it to operate as a straw.

Confusion regarding the design of the spoon has likely plagued at least tens of people since the McFlurry was added to the McDonald’s menu in 1997. But those tens can now thank this TikTok user for the solution.

In a video, which was posted in March but only recently started going viral, the McDonald’s employee displays the open end of the spoon and then shows the McFlurry dessert. She then adds the toppings before attaching the straw-like portion of the spoon to a motorized mixer, which is used to mix the topping into the dessert.

Those on TikTok responded with shocked comments, like “I didn’t know this info until now,” and “I used to think it was a broken straw.” One person wrote, “I literally got a McFlurry yesterday and was wondering about the spoon.”

However, this TikTok user is not the first to reveal this not-at-all-secret reason behind the spoon’s unique shape. The information is listed both on the fast-food chain’s Wikipedia page, as well as in a YouTube video from 2010 showing an employee making a McFlurry.

However, if you’re not frequently checking up on McDonald’s frozen dessert trivia — like much of TikTok — this employee’s video may have been as life-altering as this man’s “life-changing” vegetable peeler discovery.