TikTok video about a $2 Chipotle burrito goes viral — here’s how to order it

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A woman has gone viral on TikTok for revealing her secret for ordering a Chipotle burrito that costs just $2.36.

Kelsey Lynch, 27, of Colorado, who goes by the handle @kelseysfoodreviews on TikTok, posted two videos in August 2022 explaining her Chipotle burrito hack.

In the first video, Lynch said that she orders a tortilla — which is a side at Chipotle — and just adds beans and cheese to the tortilla.

CHIPOTLE TESTING CHICKEN AL PASTOR AT OVER 90 LOCATIONS IN TWO CITIES

After a commenter asked Lynch to show herself ordering the burrito, Lynch obliged and posted a second video.

In that clip — shared on TikTok on Aug. 22 — Lynch is shown filming herself as she walks up to the counter at a Chipotle and places her order.

"Hi, can I get a tortilla, please, with just beans and cheese in it?" Lynch says in the video.

At the end of the video, Lynch reveals her burrito — and the receipt for her meal, totaling exactly $2.36.

"Breakdown of the receipt: They always ring it up for me as 2 sides when I order this, which is $2," Lynch wrote in the comments.

MAKE CHICK-FIL-A MENU ITEMS AT HOME WITH THESE COPYCAT RECIPES FROM TIKTOK

Lynch, who reviews food for her online followers, told Fox News Digital that her sister first revealed the hack to her this summer.

"She told me about this hack that she’s been doing in New York to save some money and get a quick, delicious dinner," Lynch said in an email.

next Image 1 of 2

prev Image 2 of 2

She also said, "It’s a lot of food for a really good deal. The warm beans melt the cheese perfectly."

"While this is super easy to make at home, you just can’t beat the delicious and iconic Chipotle ingredients and flavors," Lynch added.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Since she posted the clip, it's been viewed more than 4 million times.

"It’s so exciting that this hack is now going viral and everyone is enjoying it at their local Chipotles," Lynch told Fox News Digital.

"I would love to partner with Chipotle to make this an actual menu item."

Lynch also offered a tip for those who may want to order the bean and cheese burrito on their own.

"Always be kind and respectful to the Chipotle employees when ordering something not on the menu," Lynch said.

"I specify that I’m ordering one tortilla, a side of beans and a side of cheese mixed together."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

"They usually ring it up as a tortilla and 2 sides, which comes out to just over $2," she added.