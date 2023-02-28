Expand / Collapse search
©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

TikTok, Instagram influencer accused of ‘mistreating’ her dogs by online detractors defends herself

Amelia Barrable of England owns two adorable pups and says she uses positive reinforcement to train them

By Brittany Kasko | Fox News
A social media influencer is fighting back after internet users claim she is "mistreating" her dogs. 

Amelia Barrable is a dog mom to 11-year-old West Highland terrier, Louby, and a two-year-old cocker spaniel named Orbie, according to Jam Press.

The Northamptonshire, England, resident has over 400,000 account followers across Instagram and TikTok — all fans following the two accounts dedicated to her pups. 

The two dogs became popular online and have even made a TV appearance on "Britain’s Got Talent," Jam Press reported.

Two years ago, Barrable and her first dog, Louby, right welcomed Orbie, left, who is just as talented but required "a lot of patience and treats" as a puppy, Barrable said.

Recently, however, Barrable has been receiving hate online from viewers who think she is "mistreating" her dogs. 

"I’ve had times when people would tell me I’m ‘mistreating' Louby by making her do tricks," she told U.K. website NeedToKnow.Online.

"People don’t understand that training is actually fun for the dogs, as it keeps them mentally stimulated," she added.

The concept of putting a dog on the internet — and even creating a dedicated social media account for a canine — is not new. 

Amelia Barrable is the owner of 11-year-old West Highland terrier Louby, and two-year-old working cocker spaniel Orbie.

In the digital age, where everyday people can make money through social media content, thousands of accounts exist just like Barrable’s with dogs, cats and other pets entertaining followers with their personalities.

Training the dogs takes time, Barrable said, adding she always rewards them well. 

"I use positive reinforcement, which means I use rewards to train them — such as toys or treats," the dog owner said. 

The dogs train for up to 30 minutes each day, depending on how much energy they have, said Barrable.

Barrable adopted Louby in 2012 when Barrable was just 13 years old, saying she has worked with the pup day and night to teach her tricks.

"When I got Louby, she was a year old and already knew the basic commands like ‘sit’ and ‘lie down,’" she said. 

"From there … I moved on to more advanced tricks like ‘cop cop’ (her feet on my feet), ‘arm weave back stall’ and even a handstand," she said.

She spoils the dogs all the time, she says, adding that she gets Orbie new toys and Louby more food when she begs.

Although there is backlash at times, Barrable said the social media community is normally supportive, according to Jam Press.

"The dog community on Instagram is wonderful, and we all love to support each other and speak to each other about our dogs," she said. 

Brittany Kasko is a lifestyle production assistant with Fox News Digital. 