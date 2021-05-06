YouTuber Nikki Phillippi slammed for euthanizing aggressive family dog

Nikki Phillippi, known on YouTube for her lifestyle content, faced backlash online after she revealed she euthanized her family dog.

The social media influencer revealed the news Tuesday on social media. She told followers her dog, Bowser, had bitten her young son Logan.

"Bowser had an aggressive side that reared its ugly head a few times over the years," Phillippi wrote. "After a lot of counsel, we decided it was time for Bowser to pass peacefully on."

"We didn't want to make this decision...as I'm sure you can imagine. I'm not kidding when I say this was one of the saddest days of my life," she described.

Phillippi was slammed online for putting down the dog. Many people asked why she didn't try to rehome the animal or follow a training program.

In a follow-up YouTube video, Phillippi and her husband Dan explained Bowser was aggressive because he was attacked as a puppy.

They also revealed they had several incidents over the years where Bowser attacked other dogs.

"In some ways, it's been anticipated for a really long time, and in others, it was completely shocking," Phillippi said. "Never crossed my mind — 'Oh, now we're gonna have to put Bowser down' — I just thought, 'Oh, he's just gotta be in the right home.' But after getting counsel from multiple professionals who are with dogs all the time, all of them said that they all said the same thing."

The family still has its smaller dog.