Dog brought into grocery store sparks anger as fellow shopper lets the F-word fly, Reddit user says

There are arguably few things Americans love more than their pets.

Roughly 70% of U.S. households have a pet of some sort, according to the American Pet Products Association — but most people don't bank on encountering sudden trouble over their pet during a simple neighborhood errand.

Reddit user "u/DogGroceryStoreThrow" posted on the "Am I the A–––––e" (AITA) subreddit on Feb. 20, asking others if she was wrong for bringing her tiny Yorkshire terrier with her into the grocery store when she had to make a quick stop.

The woman had taken her Yorkshire terrier, Peanut, to the dog park and then to PetSmart on a warm day, she related in her Reddit post.

She then remembered she needed to run to the grocery store to pick up a few items, she continued.

The grocery store, located in the same shopping center she was currently patronizing, did not have any signage indicating whether pets were allowed inside, she continued.

The pet owner brought in her dog for a quick shop, "no more than 10 minutes," when she encountered an angry customer in the produce section, she said.

A man "probably in his 30s" came up to her. He told her that pets weren’t allowed in the store, she said, adding that the man was "not an employee."

"Before I could respond, he told me it was ‘gross as f––k’ to have my dog in the produce section," she wrote.

The woman said she apologized for bringing Peanut into the store and told the man "it was hot out," and that bringing the small dog inside was the "most convenient" decision for her to make in that moment.

"He told me to f––k off and not to be a lazy pet owner," she said.

California-based lifestyle and etiquette expert Elaine Swann spoke with Fox News Digital about this tense situation, offering advice and thoughts.

"The first thing always to think about is what are the guidelines for the establishment," said Swann.

If there's a sign that says "no pets," Swann recommends abiding by that rule.

Additionally, she advised pet owners to think about how their decision might impact others at the store.

"If it’s not a service animal, then it’s on you to make sure you can keep your pet outside the grocery store."

"If you think that something you’re doing will impact people in a negative manner, even if it’s just for a few moments, then it would behoove you to take a deeper consideration [of] how you can modify things," she said.

A dog owner in Maryland said that when it's hot outside, the dog's safety and comfort come first.

"Take the dog home first, making sure he's comfortable and has water, then finish your errands," he said about the difficult situation.

Reddit users took to the comment section giving their strong thoughts and opinions.

"As someone who works in a grocery store, don’t bring your f---ing dog to a grocery store," one user wrote.

"If it’s not a service animal, then it’s on you to make sure you can keep your pet outside the grocery store," another user said.

This debate may also be impacted by location, as many metropolitan areas do allow dogs in various places.

"It’s very different geographically … In New York City or highly metropolitan areas, people are bringing their dogs with them everywhere, and it’s socially acceptable," she said.