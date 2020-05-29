Ingenious egg-cooking hacks go viral on TikTok

These eggcellent hacks will make prepping breakfast over-easy.

Isolated epicures are hatching ingenious ways to both stay entertained and cook their morning meals more efficiently amid coronavirus restaurant closures.

In honor of their creativity during quarantine, we’re corralling the most inventive egg hacks seen on social media (because, well, there are a lot of them). Along with being entertaining to watch, these instructive tutorials will help stay-at-home cooks break out of their shells.

A mind-blowing eggstraction

Peeling a hard-boiled egg without damaging the inside can feel like diffusing a bomb in a James Bond movie. However, one enterprising TikTok user has managed to solve this culinary conundrum by blowing the egg out using his mouth.

In the viral how-to video, entitled “for all my egg lovers out there,” influencer Zach Crean demonstrates cracking the egg at either end for a grade-A hack. He then blows on the pointy side as if it were a kazoo so the egg flies out the larger escape “hatch” in one piece. Voilà, a hard-boiled egg made easy.

Egg sandwich shortcut

No need to make a 250-mile pilgrimage for an Egg McMuffin like these chuckleheads. You can whip one up at home using just one skillet, according to this TikTok tutorial by user @Aldentediva, which currently boasts 3.7 million likes and was even featured on Food Network.

“I do a dip and a flip,” explains the MacGyver-esque gourmand in the video, as she places the beaten egg in the pan.

However, instead of prepping the other ingredients piecemeal, the New Jersey-based home chef tosses the bread slices on top of the scramble and adorns them with bacon and cheese, all before the eggs underneath have finished cooking. She then skillfully flips the whole shebang over via spatula so the buns brown, before slicing the sandwich to eat.

Many social-media chefs have hopped aboard this time-saving trend.

