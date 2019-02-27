Get the Look: The secret to Miranda Lambert's wedding hair

We already know the details of her dress — now it’s time to investigate the hair.

Miranda Lambert’s recent wedding to New York City police officer Brendan McLoughlin made major headlines last month, although details of their super-secret nuptials are few and far between.

Luckily, we just might know the secret to her perfectly tousled wedding ‘do.

Michelle Cleveland, celebrity hairstylist and owner of Hair Addicts Salon in New Jersey, shared what she believes are the secrets of Lambert’s effortless waves with Fox News, along with some of stylist-approved products that can help achieve the glam look.

For starters, Cleveland suggests washing tresses with a volumizing shampoo like Sebastian Volupt, though not much conditioner as it may “weigh the hair down,” making styling harder later on. An additional volumizing spray, used on the wet hair, is also a good idea, she says.

“Prior to blow drying, spray the root area with a volumizing spray such as Mark Woolley Volume Liquid Mist. This will infuse the hair with volume and shine,” explains Cleveland, who has worked with such celebrities as Christina Milian, Renee Graziano and Angie Martinez. “Once the blow dry is complete, spray the hair with a workable holding hairspray,” she says, citing Kenra #14 as a favorite for frizz-free shine.

After brushing the spray through the strands, Cleveland suggests separating the sides and back of the hair with clips, then tightly wrapping one-inch sections of hair around a wide-barrel curling wand (“Nothing smaller than 1.5,” she says), starting at the back of the head, for about 5-7 seconds each. Then, wrap hair around the iron, opening away from the face for a framing, flattering look, and repeat as necessary to style the whole head.

“Once you have finished curling all the hair, let it sit. The key to long-lasting waves is to let it cool down before brushing out,” explains Cleveland. “You’ll know they are cool enough to brush out when you can grab the last section of hair you curled and feel no heat whatsoever.”

All that’s left to do is run a brush or fingers through the hair to achieve a perfectly tousled, Lambert-approved look ("Find your sweet spot," Cleveland says), and set the strands with a long-lasting finishing spray to lock the waves in.

"My personal favorite is Kenra Volume Spray #25 which provides the maximum amount of volume and hold possible,” the stylist adds.

Looking for something more along the lines of Lambert's bright neon hair circa 2015? Well, that's a different story altogether…