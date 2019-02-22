Texas mom claims teacher gave her son ‘Dumb and Dumber-‘style haircut

A Texas mother claimed a teacher cut her son’s hair without her permission Tuesday after deeming he was in violation of school protocol.

Lane Kiesling, 16, told KXAS-TV he was told his bangs were getting long and were against Hico High School’s dress code.

"It was well below my eyebrows but it was on top of my glasses so it never got in my eyes. It just got close," Kiesling said.

Kiesling’s mother, Amy Martin, told KXAS-TV that money was tight and she didn’t have a car at the moment.

"Money's really tight right now. We just moved and there's a lot of expenses and a haircut's just not even on my radar right now,” she said.

Kiesling told the station the principal of the school, Shelli Stegall, told him a teacher who had a cosmetology license would cut his hair after class. However, the teenager said he was taken out of class and the teacher cut his hair.

"It looked like if I were to take the kitchen scissors and just pull it out and bluntly over and over cut, because you know it was just very choppy like Jim Carrey on ‘Dumb and Dumber’ but rounder and a little bit shorter. That's exactly what it looked like," Martin said.

Martin said she called the principal about the haircut, who apologized and said she would pay to get it fixed.

However, Martin wrote on Facebook that her son came home upset after the principal “just told him how it was his fault and belittled him the whole time.”

The mother said the principal took him to get it fixed at a local barber.

The teenager said he was upset and his classmates teased him.

The school district’s handbook states, "If the principal determines that a student's grooming or clothing violates the school's dress code, the student will be given an opportunity to correct the problem at school. If not corrected, the student may be assigned to in-school suspension for the remainder of the day."

Martin said Hico Police Chief Ronnie Ashmore paid a visit to her home Thursday and she gave him a statement.

“He was very apologetic,” Martin told the Stephenville Empire-Tribune of Ashmore. “He had no idea about this situation and couldn’t believe I had called the department three times before anyone responded. I gave him a statement and we will see what happens.”

The district released a statement saying, "As part of our commitment to provide a safe and secure learning environment, Hico ISD has a student code of conduct and student handbook that is comprehensive. Student expectations are shared at the beginning of every school year. We also ask parents to sign off on our procedures which are based on community values. We encourage parents to be involved in decision-making processes, share how they feel about district operations and to share any concerns with their child's principal. Ultimately, our priority is to educate and support the well-being of every student in Hico ISD."