Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Fitness + Well-being
Published
Last Update 14 mins ago

Texas family sports dinosaur costumes for pregnancy announcement

By Janine Puhak | Fox News
In the hilarious pregnancy announcement, Nicole and Daniel Berkley of Aubrey dressed up along with their kids - Myleigh, 10, Montana, 6, Lane, 5 and Hannah, 4 – in matching oversized, prehistoric reptile outfits for a memorable photoshoot.

In the hilarious pregnancy announcement, Nicole and Daniel Berkley of Aubrey dressed up along with their kids - Myleigh, 10, Montana, 6, Lane, 5 and Hannah, 4 – in matching oversized, prehistoric reptile outfits for a memorable photoshoot. (Susan Garrett Photography)

One Texas mom with a funny bone was thrilled to tell the world she was expecting her fifth child — by dressing up her family in inflatable, orange T-rex costumes.

In the hilarious pregnancy announcement, Nicole and Daniel Berkley of Aubrey dressed up along with their kids – Myleigh, 10, Montana, 6, Lane, 5 and Hannah, 4 – in matching oversized, prehistoric reptile outfits for a memorable photo shoot, Good Morning America reported.

Posing in the verdant woods, the couple happily hold a sonogram and a wooden egg inscribed “Hatching in April."

Posing in the verdant woods, the couple happily hold a sonogram and a wooden egg inscribed “Hatching in April." (Susan Garrett Photography)

Posing in the verdant woods, the couple happily held a sonogram and a wooden egg inscribed “Hatching in April,” in the images taken by Susan Garrett Photography.

Breaking tradition with the popular social media trend of announcing a pregnancy through what the busy mom described as “cutesy” images, the fresh, funny photo shoot was a hit on Facebook.

"We wanted something that was going to be really cute and really funny and fits our personalities, so this was perfect,” Nicole said of the “Jurassic Park”-inspired shoot.

"We wanted something that was going to be really cute and really funny and fits our personalities, so this was perfect,” Nicole said of the “Jurassic Park”-inspired shoot. (Susan Garrett Photography)

Winning over 620 likes and sparking over 950 shares, users declared the Berkley family’s portrait session honoring their “baby-rex” on the way as “super cute” and “adorable.”

PARENTS HAVE 32 MINUTES OF ME-TIME EVERY DAY, SAYS DEPRESSING STUDY

"It's our fifth baby, so I think we're past the cutesy photos. We wanted something that was going to be really cute and really funny and fits our personalities, so this was perfect,” Nicole told GMA of the “Jurassic Park”-inspired shoot.

The family plans to throw a dinosaur-centric gender reveal party for the baby soon, too.

The family plans to throw a dinosaur-centric gender reveal party for the baby soon, too. (Susan Garrett Photography)

The bun in the oven marks an extra-special “rainbow” pregnancy for the Berkley family, as Nicole suffered a miscarriage in February.

"I was so nervous... because it's hard to get excited, especially after a miscarriage," she told the outlet. "Once I went to the doctor, saw the first ultrasound, heard the heartbeat, we were thrilled. Everything's going great."

The fresh, funny photo shoot was a hit on Facebook.

The fresh, funny photo shoot was a hit on Facebook. (Susan Garrett Photography)

The family plans to throw a dinosaur-centric gender reveal party for the baby soon, too.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

“Can't wait for the little egg to hatch!” their photographer wrote on social media.

Janine Puhak is an editor for Fox News Lifestyle. Follow her on Twitter at @JaninePuhak