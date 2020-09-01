Teen’s 'dream' tattoo contains giant mistake, goes viral

This Virginia teen snapped out of his “dream” after getting his first-ever tattoo and realizing it had been stenciled backward.

Dylan Harraway, 18, was excited to get “Dream Chaser” tattooed across his forearm. However, the aspiring rapper, who reportedly chose the motivational slogan because of rapper Meek Mill’s Dream Chasers Records label, discovered after he had been inked that the saying was backwards.

“Now I can only read it through a mirror,” Harraway said in a clip of him showing off his tattoo.

Harraway told the New York Post he was first alerted to the botched placing by a friend.

“I didn’t notice until my friend told me it was backward,” exclaims Harraway. “I was very angry and there were a lot of emotions running through me.”

Harraway, who says he went to a “clean and professional” tattoo parlor, spent $200 and two hours getting the full forearm tattoo.

Though his friend thought “it looked good” despite the backward spelling, the teen said his family thinks he was “a dumba--“ and he has received more than enough criticism online for the permanent mistake.

“Serve you right for getting dream chaser on your arm,” one critic said according to Harraway.

He hasn’t been put off tattoos forever, though. The teen still reportedly intends to finish his sleeve in the future.