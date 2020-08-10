Michigan grandma, 103, gets first tattoo to cross it off bucket list

A 103-year-old Michigan grandma isn’t letting the coronavirus pandemic stop her from crossing off the latest item on her bucket list: her first tattoo.

Dorothy Pollack, of Muskegon, went to a tattoo parlor with her granddaughter, Teresa Zavitz-Jones, last week to get her forearm inked with a small green frog.

CALIFORNIA MARINE SURPRISED FOR 104TH BIRTHDAY WITH PARADE AMID CORONAVIRUS STAY-AT-HOME ORDER

“Granny is a badass now; sportin that ink,” Zavitz-Jones posted on Facebook with pictures of the centenarian’s new tattoo. “Thank you tons AWOL Custom Tattooing LLC, Ray Reasoner Jr and your staff for making Granny feel comfortable and like a star. You are amazing.”

Pollack’s family told WZZM-TV that their beloved matriarch, who was born on June 16, 1917, was the oldest person the tattoo artist ever inked. They said he did the design for free.

After getting the tattoo, Pollack decided to take a ride on the back of a Harley Davidson motorcycle, Zavitz-Jones wrote on Facebook, alongside a photo of Pollack waving before taking off on her next adventure.

Pollack reunited with her family in June amid the pandemic to celebrate her 103rd birthday with cheeseburgers and cake, the station reported at the time. She said the key to living a long life was “hard work.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Pollack isn't the only centenarian in the family, telling the station that her sister recently turned 100.