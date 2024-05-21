Expand / Collapse search
Teen could snag state fishing record with rare catch, plus the best yogurt for your health

Check out these top Fox News Lifestyle stories and videos from the past week

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Alabama-teen-holding-state-record-fish

A teenager from Alabama who went solo fishing to blow off some steam after his final exams returned to shore with a pending state record for a species that was new to the area. (Len Love)

'REEL' GOOD CHANCE – A 17-year-old angler from Alabama has potentially set a new fishing record after catching a 7-pound snook — a species that is new to state waters. Continue reading...

WHY DO WE SAY IT? – Sports likely popularized expressions like "par for the course" and more. Here are some fun origin stories. Continue reading...

GREAT FOOD DEBATE – Greek yogurt vs. non-Greek yogurt: The great debate regarding which type of yogurt is better for your health is addressed as nutrition experts share insights. Continue reading...

greek yogurt or regular yogurt

Settling the great food debate about Greek or non-Greek yogurt: Nutrition experts reveal details about which food is best for your health. Which one do you reach for? (iStock)

MEMORIAL DAY DEALS – Check out 12 items for indoor and outdoor living that you’ll find on sale this Memorial Day. Continue reading...

'LONG LIVE THE KING' – Winston the beagle has gone viral after his owner posted a video on TikTok that showed the pup becoming emotional while watching a Disney movie. Continue reading...

WHAT'S YOUR SCORE? – The American Culture Quiz tests your command each week of trends, history, people and popular interests. See if you can get all 8 right. Test yourself...

American culture quiz

American culture quiz! How well do you know these answers to the weekly quiz topics? (Getty Images/iStock)

YUM OR YUCK? – It might be time to start using that unwanted can of anchovies for these three tasty anchovy recipes. Check out these ideas from fans of the "flavor powerhouses." Continue reading...

CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...

crossword split

Play the Fox News daily online crossword puzzle — free! Solve daily puzzles, learn new words and help strengthen your mind with fun games. (iStock)

