Teen could snag state fishing record with rare catch, plus the best yogurt for your health

'REEL' GOOD CHANCE – A 17-year-old angler from Alabama has potentially set a new fishing record after catching a 7-pound snook — a species that is new to state waters. Continue reading...

WHY DO WE SAY IT? – Sports likely popularized expressions like "par for the course" and more. Here are some fun origin stories. Continue reading...

GREAT FOOD DEBATE – Greek yogurt vs. non-Greek yogurt: The great debate regarding which type of yogurt is better for your health is addressed as nutrition experts share insights. Continue reading...

MEMORIAL DAY DEALS – Check out 12 items for indoor and outdoor living that you’ll find on sale this Memorial Day. Continue reading...

'LONG LIVE THE KING' – Winston the beagle has gone viral after his owner posted a video on TikTok that showed the pup becoming emotional while watching a Disney movie. Continue reading...

WHAT'S YOUR SCORE? – The American Culture Quiz tests your command each week of trends, history, people and popular interests. See if you can get all 8 right. Test yourself...

YUM OR YUCK? – It might be time to start using that unwanted can of anchovies for these three tasty anchovy recipes. Check out these ideas from fans of the "flavor powerhouses." Continue reading...

CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...

