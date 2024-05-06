Indoor and outdoor furniture for sale this Memorial Day

It doesn’t matter if you prefer to spend time inside on your couch or sit outside in your lounge chairs, Memorial Day is one of the best days for furniture sales.

Most major furniture retailers and big-box stores will have sales to attract more customers. For many, Memorial Day kicks off summer and all the ensuing sales that come with it.

Here are 12 items for indoor and outdoor living that you’ll find on sale this Memorial Day.

Indoor furniture

Nothing feels better at the end of the day than kicking your shoes off and putting your feet up. A reclining couch makes it all that much easier to do just that.

Ashley Furniture has a double recliner on sale that’s ideal for a small family. Slumberland also has a double recliner with a storage compartment in the middle, if you’re willing to pay a little more.

Looking to get all your living room furniture in one fell swoop? Major furniture companies often have huge sales on living room sets during Memorial Day.

Ashley Furniture has a small sofa and loveseat set is great for smaller living rooms. Anyone looking to add some serious luxury to their living room should check out Jennifer Furniture’s set of grey leather recliners.

Whether you host dinner parties or just want a nice place to have a family meal, a new dining set can give you all the space you need. Plank + Beam has a classic wood dining table complete with two benches. Ashley Furniture also has a four-person dining set on sale for Memorial Day.

Matching bedroom sets really tie a room together. They typically come with a bed frame, bureau and nightstands. You can get a gray wood bedroom set from Ashley Furniture, on sale for under $700. Plank + Beam has a simple metal and wood set complete with a bed frame and two nightstands.

Have you been meaning to upgrade your work-from-home setup? Your first step is to get a desk that fits the vibe of the room. Plank + Beam has beautiful wood desks in different wood types. Or get a desk with plenty of storage and a raised platform for your computer monitor or laptop from Amazon.

Mattress companies typically have competitive sales on Memorial Day, so it’s a great time to upgrade. Memory foam mattresses provide an added level of comfort. You can get memory foam mattresses on sale for under $800 from Ashley Furniture and Slumberland.

Outdoor furniture

Patio furniture helps you relax and enjoy your time outside. Amazon has a simple, affordable two-chair set with a small patio table. Wayfair can offer a four-person glass table set with four chairs.

A patio couch can turn your patio into your new living room for the summer. Don’t want to spend thousands? Amazon has a three-seat patio couch for under $300. You can also get a bigger outdoor couch with an ottoman from Slumberland.

Adirondack chairs are the classic outdoor chairs. They’re comfortable, stylish lounge chairs that are durable and made for the outdoors. Amazon has Adirondack chairs on sale that come in a variety of bright and neutral colors. Wayfair currently has a set of two white Adirondack chairs with a small table included.

Add a porch swing to your front porch, patio or deck for extra seating and a comfy spot to hang out. Lowes has affordable outdoor swing options that comes with a canopy. Amazon also has outdoor swings for under $300.

An outdoor lounge chair is ideal for basking in the warm summer sun or reading a good book. Stretch your legs with this lounge chair from Lowes for under $70. You can also get a set of two loungers from Amazon.

A set of rocking chairs will be a hit for anyone that comes over. Lowes has a set of two chairs with plush cushions and a side table included. Or get a more affordable rocking chair set for under $100 from Amazon.

