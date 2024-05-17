'Run for their money': Why do we say this, plus ‘par for the course’ and more? 3 fun origin stories

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

With many thousands of words in the English language, a variety of meanings and interesting origin stories abound.

Over the decades, certain words used together have become popular phrases used in everyday language.

For example, expressions like "out of the blue" and "under the weather" have different meanings than the literal words might suggest.

But where do these sayings come from?

And why do we use them so often?

Here are three idioms connected to sports and their interesting origin stories.

3 popular phrases with deeper meanings

1. ‘Rookie mistake’

A rookie in sports usually refers to a pro athlete in his or her first season or year.

The phrase "rookie mistake" is often used when referring to someone who's made a misstep due to their lack of knowledge or experience.

For example, a person who is learning to drive for the first time might accidentally hit curbs when turning.

That would be a "rookie mistake" — as it’s something people generally learn to avoid with time and practice.

"Rookie mistake" is also interchangeable more or less with the phrase "rookie move."

Although the origin of the phrase is unknown, the word rookie is believed to have originated from the word recruit, used in the 1860s to apply to new members of the military or law enforcement.

The Oxford English Dictionary defines rookie as "a new recruit, especially in an army or police force," with an extended use of a "novice in a particular field or profession."

2. ‘Par for the course’

The phrase "par for the course" may have a golf history, but it's been used in everyday jargon.

The phrase comes from the sport of golf as it refers to the "number of strokes needed by an expert golfer to finish the entire course," notes Dictionary Online.

It is believed that the phrase began as a figurative saying after the 1950s.

For example, people may say they've made a mistake but that it’s "par for the course" — suggesting the mistake was bound to happen regardless.

3. 'A run for their money’

The idiom "a run for their money" is thought to have evolved from horse racing terminology, as people bet on how quickly horses can run at races.

Per Merriam-Webster, the phrase means "to make it difficult for someone to win a game or contest by trying hard and playing or performing well."

For example, a runner might give another running competitor a "run for their money" if they're quick and want to win the race.

The first recorded usage of the phrase is believed to have been in 1874 in "The Slang Dictionary."

The use of "their" in the expression is often interchanged with "him" or "her" depending on the situation at hand.