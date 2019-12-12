Teacher's 'ridiculous' policy says kids who don't bring food to Christmas party don't get to eat

A teacher’s policy for a classroom Christmas party is being slammed as insensitive after the educator apparently sent home a letter to parents forbidding children who don’t bring food from eating.

A picture of the letter was shared by a Reddit user who wrote: “A teacher having a policy that forbids kids unable to bring anything to not eat at a CHRISTMAS PARTY.”

The letter reads: “Dear parents, We are having a Christmas Party on Thursday, December 19, 2019. Your child has elected to bring (insert food item). I need to have the item by Wednesday, December 18, 2019.”

Then it reads in all bold: “My philosophy is: If they don’t bring anything, they don’t eat anything.”

The teacher’s strict policy did not go over well with Reddit users.

“Oh my goodness! How could the teacher even type this out? Wtf,” one Redditor commented.

“Teachers need to understand not everyone has the extra money,” another said. “My mom grew up poor because of this anytime we needed money for a school trip or needed snacks she would always send us with extra because there's always one kid who couldn't afford it.”

“The true meaning of Christmas: getting poor kids to watch wealthy kids eat,” another Reddit user said.

One person joked, “Oh the joy it would give me to go waltzing into that classroom on party day with about 30ish pizzas, going all Oprah on the room! You get a pizza, and you get pizza, everybody gets a piiizzzzzzzaaaa!!!”

Another Redditor, who claimed to be a teacher, called the letter “ridiculous” and shared a story about how they handled the costliness of hosting classroom parties.

“I sent out a group Facebook message to a handful of the moms in my classroom asking for help/volunteers/etc,” the teacher said. “By the time I was done teaching my lesson and had come back to check if anyone had responded, the mom squad had rallied and planned for a [expletive] ton of snacks, root beer floats, an activity/craft and a game.

“It was amazing and I was so happy that I could check that off of my to-do list,” the teacher added. “My kids are going to have an awesome party, and I won’t go broke doing it.”