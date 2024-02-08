Taylor Swift fans upset over unofficial merch crackdown, plus a touchdown-worthy Super Bowl dessert

Welcome to the Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter. If this newsletter is not already delivered to your email, please subscribe here.

'NOTHING LASTS FOREVER' – Taylor Swift fans are upset over an unofficial merch crackdown. Here's what "Swifties" need to know. Continue reading...

SUPER BOWL SWEETS – Try this peanut butter marshmallow cookie bar dessert recipe to serve at your Super Bowl party. Continue reading...

CRISIS ON CAMPUS – Here's what university presidents can learn from the Founding Fathers. Continue reading...

CHEERING ON THE CHIEFS? – Check out these 5 Kansas City Chiefs essentials that all fans should snag for Super Bowl Sunday. Continue reading...

PARENTING PSA – A video showing a child escaping a kidnapping attempt prompts a safety expert to weigh in. Continue reading...

SMARTEST ADVICE – Los Angeles-based senior national correspondent William La Jeunesse reveals the best advice he's ever received and his favorite movies. Continue reading...

DRIVE THRU DIETS – Heading to Sonic? Here's what nutrition experts say you should order. Continue reading...

FOOTBALL SCIENCE - Why does a football spiral when it's thrown? A physics expert weighs in. Continue reading...

CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First



Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Autos

Fox News Health

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

STREAM FOX NATION