Lifestyle Newsletter

Taylor Swift fans upset over unofficial merch crackdown, plus a touchdown-worthy Super Bowl dessert

Check out these top Fox News Lifestyle stories and videos from the past week

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Taylor Swift Etsy shop merch split

Taylor Swift reportedly has filed quite a few trademark applications attached to her tour names, song lyrics, initials and more. (iStock/Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

'NOTHING LASTS FOREVER' – Taylor Swift fans are upset over an unofficial merch crackdown. Here's what "Swifties" need to know. Continue reading...

SUPER BOWL SWEETS – Try this peanut butter marshmallow cookie bar dessert recipe to serve at your Super Bowl party. Continue reading...

CRISIS ON CAMPUS – Here's what university presidents can learn from the Founding Fathers. Continue reading...

Jared Cohen and Thomas Jefferson

In his new book "Life After Power" (S&S, Feb. 2024), Jared Cohen, above left, includes a chapter on our nation's third president and the remarkable path Thomas Jefferson, right, carved as an ex-president. This excerpt about the crisis at the University of Virginia and beyond is from "Life After Power."  (Fox News DigitalHulton Archive/Getty Images)

CHEERING ON THE CHIEFS? – Check out these 5 Kansas City Chiefs essentials that all fans should snag for Super Bowl Sunday. Continue reading...

PARENTING PSA – A video showing a child escaping a kidnapping attempt prompts a safety expert to weigh in. Continue reading...

SMARTEST ADVICE – Los Angeles-based senior national correspondent William La Jeunesse reveals the best advice he's ever received and his favorite movies. Continue reading...

Short Questions with Dana Perino for William Le Jeunesse

For this week's "Short questions" piece, William La Jeunesse shared with Dana Perino his take on his work at Fox. "We have the freedom to talk to anyone and everyone about anything. We get to pursue stories the rest of the media ignore."  (Fox News)

DRIVE THRU DIETS – Heading to Sonic? Here's what nutrition experts say you should order. Continue reading...

FOOTBALL SCIENCE - Why does a football spiral when it's thrown? A physics expert weighs in. Continue reading...

CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...

crossword split

Play the Fox News daily online crossword puzzle — free! Solve daily puzzles, learn new words and help strengthen your mind with fun games. (iStock)

