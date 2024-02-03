Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Parenting

As video shows a child escaping a kidnapping attempt, expert reveals what parents must know

The video, recently featured on Fox News Digital, shows the 11-year-old girl running away from the suspect: Safety expert chimes in

Andrea Vacchiano By Andrea Vacchiano Fox News
Published
close
WATCH: Arizona suspect tries kidnapping 11-year-old girl on her way to school Video

WATCH: Arizona suspect tries kidnapping 11-year-old girl on her way to school

Arizona police have released footage showing a suspect pulling over on the side of a road and trying to kidnap an 11-year-old girl who was walking to school Friday morning. (Source: Glendale Police Department via FOX 10 Phoenix)

Disturbing footage that shows the attempted abduction of an 11-year-old girl who was on her way to school has parents concerned.

A home surveillance camera, featured recently on Fox News Digital, captured the moment when suspect Joseph Ruiz, 37, abruptly pulled over his car while the girl was walking to school in Glendale, Arizona. He bolted toward her, but the child was able to outrun him and escape. (See the video at the top of this article.)

Ruiz was booked after being charged with attempted kidnapping and custodial interference, according to FOX 10 Phoenix. 

KIDNAPPING SURVIVOR SHOUTS ON VIRAL INSTAGRAM, 'STOP SCROLLING!' AS SHE REVEALS FACES OF MISSING AMERICANS

Still, child predators are a reality across the United States.

Fox News Digital spoke to David Nance, a safety expert and CEO of the personal safety brand SABRE in Chicago, Illinois, about what parents should know about keeping their children safe.

Split image of kidnapping attempt with stock photo of girl

A safety expert revealed how parents can keep their children safe in light of the recent Arizona abduction attempt. (Glendale Police Department/iStock)

"Remember even if you live in a ‘safe neighborhood,’ it only takes one person with bad intentions to enter that neighborhood to make it unsafe," he said.

Nance suggested that parents take into account how old their children are before allowing them to walk to school alone.

"[Eleven years old] is still pretty young to be walking [to] school alone," Nance said, "regardless of how short that walk might be."

Split image of kidnapping attempt screenshots

Parents should think about age before letting children walk to school alone in light of the Arizona kidnapping attempt, said one safety expert. (Glendale Police Department)

Nance emphasized that safety in numbers is important, and advised parents to have conversations with their children about what to do in dangerous situations.

CALIFORNIA DOORDASH DRIVER STOPS SUSPECT FROM STEALING HER CAR AS HER CHILD WAS LEFT INSIDE DURING DELIVERY

"Tell them to trust their instincts if something does [or] doesn’t seem right – like a vehicle doing a slow U-turn and stopping directly next to you on a street," Nance said.

"Give this relaxed 360-degree awareness a name that resonates with your children. Perhaps you even put a yellow patch on their backpack or give them a yellow rubber wristband to serve as a reminder."

kid's backpack

Children who are still in elementary school are likely too young to walk to school alone, according to one safety expert. (iStock)

Nance emphasized that children should distance themselves from a threat when they see one — just as the Arizona preteen ran away from Ruiz.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

"Once a potential threat is identified, put as much distance between that threat and yourself as possible," he said. "Run and yell for help."

Father helping child with backpack

Parents can equip lightweight alarms on their child's backpack in case of an emergency, said a safety expert. He also said putting a yellow patch on the backpack or giving kids a yellow rubber wristband could serve as a reminder that they should turn in another direction or run away if faced with a threat. (iStock)

If children are unable to distance themselves from a threat sufficiently, parents can also equip an alarm on their young child's backpack in case of an emergency.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Nance also noted that parents can use technology to keep their children safe and their minds at ease.

Woman texting

Parents can track their children's locations for peace of mind, said an expert. (iStock)

"If your children carry a phone, they could have a smart safety button, which connects to a phone via Bluetooth and then notifies parents and selected contacts of a threat and their location," Nance said.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews.com/lifestyle

Andrea Vacchiano is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. You can follow her on X at @andrea_vacch or send story tips to andrea.vacchiano@fox.com.