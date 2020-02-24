Tattoo-obsessed woman left temporarily blind after inking eyeballs claims extreme procedure was 'worth it'

Amber Luke, an alt-model who has spent more than $25,000 on body modifications, is speaking out about how her most extreme procedure — tattooing her eyeballs — ultimately helped her to fully accept herself.

Luke, 24, had her eyeballs tattooed late last year, leaving her temporarily blind for three weeks.

In a previous interview, the Australian blonde described the experience as “brutal” when speaking with Barcroft Media.

“I can’t even begin to describe to you what the feeling was like, the best thing I can give you is once the eyeball was penetrated with the ink, it felt like [the tattoo artist] grabbed 10 shards of glass and rubbed it in my eye,” Luke told Barcroft Media, according to The Sun.

Luke, who goes by "Blue Eyes White Dragon" on Instagram, is now claiming the painful incident was "worth it," and has left her happier than ever.

“Every morning when I wake up and look at my eyeballs, it makes me happy because blue is my absolute favorite color!" she told The Sun.

Luke also told the outlet that she had attempted suicide 15 times throughout her life.

"Depression and anxiety developed at age 15, borderline personality disorder with schizophrenic traits came a little bit later on,” she said.

"I’ve had, on record, 15 suicide attempts."

However, Luke is claiming she overcame her feelings of isolation through tattooing and body modifications, stating she felt the “negative energy disperse” from her body while getting tattooed.

Luke is far from done, though. In addition to her tattoos, she's already had a boob job, cheek and lip fillers, and other procedures — and she's planning to get a Brazilian butt lift in the future, as well as more tattoos.

Currently, Luke shares her unique passion on Instagram with her nearly 60,000 followers, describing the social-media community as positive.

“The support I receive online is phenomenal. And people are quite open-minded these days,” she said.

And for anyone who attempts to judge Luke based on her looks, she has one request.

“We should all try and take a step back and wonder how creative and passionate that person must be to express themselves like that,” she said to The Sun. “Instead of shunning someone, look at their beauty – I mean come on, it’s 2020.”

Luke received her first tattoo at 16. Since then, the young woman has had several body modifications — including splitting her tongue and having pointed implants placed in her ears — and has had hundreds of tattoos.