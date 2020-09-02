Target removes 'WWII'-inspired children's costume following comparisons to clothing worn by Anne Frank: report

Target has reportedly removed a WW2-inspired costume from its online platform after it began drawing comparisons to clothes worn by Anne Frank.

The item, made by Smiffys, a U.K. costume company, was reportedly advertised as a “WWII Girl Child Costume,” per screengrabs shared to Twitter. The item’s description also marketed it as “the perfect learning tool” for children “studying World War II or the Holocaust,” per the Jewish News Syndicate (JNS).

LAST YEAR'S VIRAL HALLOWEEN COSTUMES WERE SOME OF THE WILDEST EVER SEEN

Social media users began to petition Target to remove the item from sale earlier this week, with some calling it inappropriate and at least one describing the costumes as “disgusting.” Others, however, pointed out that the item was likely modeled after clothes worn by some of the British child evacuees rather than Anne Frank, citing photos of the evacuees and the nametags near their collars.

Still, many agreed that the costumes were at least awkward, if not offensive.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

A spokesperson for Target confirmed that the items are no longer for sale online, telling JBS that "as of [Tuesday] afternoon, that costume has been pulled and is no longer on Target.com."

Meanwhile, other users on social media have pointed out that Smiffys is also offering similar costumes on Amazon.com, where they are described as “World War II Evacuee Costumes.”

Representatives for Smiffys and Amazon were not immediately available to comment.

CLICK HERE FOR FOX NEWS' CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Target, meanwhile, has made headlines for its Halloween costumes, albeit for entirely different reasons. In recent years, the company earned praise for offering inclusive costumes for children who utilize wheelchairs. And last Halloween, the outlet's "Golden Girls"-inspired costumes completely sold out upon debut.