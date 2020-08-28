Expand / Collapse search
Walt Disney World Orlando
Published

Disney World to allow all guests to wear Halloween costumes after canceling ‘Not-So-Scary’ party

The park is changing its costume rules this year

Alexandra Deabler
By Alexandra Deabler | Fox News
Disney is serving up some Halloween fun – though it will still be “not so scary.”

The park, which canceled its annual “Not-So-Scary” Halloween Party due to the coronavirus pandemic, is changing its rules around adult costumes this year.

The park announced Friday that guests of all ages will be able to wear costumes in the Magic Kingdom from September 15 through Halloween day, October 31, during normal hours.

The park announced Friday that guests of all ages will be able to wear costumes in the Magic Kingdom from September 15 through Halloween day, October 31, during normal hours.

'ZIP-A-DEE-DOO-DAH' SONG QUIETLY REMOVED FROM DISNEYLAND RESORT MUSIC LOOPS AHEAD OF SPLASH MOUNTAIN REBRAND

Disney World has previously banned adults and guests over 13 from wearing costumes during regular operating hours, except during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party.

There will still be rules to the costumes: No full-face masks or outfits that “reach or drag on the ground” such as “full-length Princess dresses,” according to the Disney website.

Those who do manage to make it out to the Disney parks for its Halloween celebration will still be met with spooky decorations and characters dressed in their special “haunt-couture,” the website shares, despite the party being canceled.

Fall-flavored treats and snacks will also be available at restaurants within the park, though if you can’t make it to celebrate with Mickey and friends, you can always celebrate with Disney-approved sweets at home. Like with its spicy-and-sweet churro.

