Target unveils wheelchair-friendly Halloween costumes for kids

Fab-boo-lous! Target has released two new wheelchair-inclusive Halloween costumes for kids, selling both an outfit for the wearer and décor for wheelchairs.

The superstore dropped two new adaptive looks in their Hyde and Eek! Boutique earlier this week, the New York Post reports, since winning praise on social media for the inclusive gear.

Shoppers can choose between two classic costumes for Oct. 31 – a swashbuckling pirate and fancy princess – with both ensembles designed for easy dressing with a back opening.

SINGLE DAD BECOMES STAR AFTER ASKING DAUGHTER FOR FASHION ADVICE

Customers can further embrace the spooky spirit with coordinating covers that transform the wheelchair into a pirate ship or royal carriage. The product pages detail that the “hook-and-loop closures” guarantee a secure fit, while the covers “can be easily cut” to fit a variety of wheelchair sizes.

Currently available for preorder, the festive items, sold separately, are set to ship Aug. 22.

Twitter commenters, meanwhile, were quick to applaud the new merchandise.

“Having attempted to make cars/boats/elephants out of my daughter's wheelchair over the years for school plays & Halloween, I LOVE THIS,” one user applauded the items.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

“I always look forward to @Target Halloween stuff but was really happy to see that this year they stock wheelchair accessible costumes,” another shared. “Everyone should be able to enjoy Halloween.”

“This Is Why I LOVE Target!!!!” another echoed.

The Minneapolis-headquartered superstore also dropped two other adaptive costumes sure to be hot for Halloween 2019 – a shark and a unicorn, respectively – designed for youngsters with sensory-processing difficulties. The sweet, comfy outfits with “flat seams and no tags” are available in kids and toddler sizes.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP