T. rex costume stuns pedestrians in viral prank video

A video of an Instagram prankster scaring people on the streets of London with a T. rex costume has gone viral.

The compilation video, posted by London-based social media personality Goubtube, shows pedestrians agog as they're confronted by the faux dino.

The clip starts with a man in a cap dashing around a street corner as he’s being chased by the fake dinosaur. When bystanders see what the man is running from, they quickly make a run for it, too.

One man even falls flat on his face.

In one clip, a man in blue scrubs is so startled that he falls to the ground and drops his food.

The video became a hit online with over 24 million views on Twitter.

“Imagine trying to explain to your employer that your late because you got chased by a dinosaur, they’ll send you home,” one Twitter user commented.

“Life comes at you fast,” another person wrote.

But it was the man in scrubs that sparked the most online reactions.

“Can we start a gofundme for the last man to get his meal back safe,” someone tweeted.

Another Twitter user wrote, “I think in the end he just decided to play dead.”

Goubtube said he decided to prank the public with the T. rex because “I fancied having some harmless fun with the public,” according to MailOnline.