Swimsuit model praises PrettyLittleThing retailer for not airbrushing birthmark

A swimsuit model is praising online retailer PrettyLittleThing for not editing out her large birthmark — which she claims has cost her jobs in the past.

“This entire shoot was a dream, but the fact that my birthmark wasn’t photoshopped out of any of the images just made it 10000000 times more incredible! 💛 Embrace everything about yourself. It’s kinda magical when you do —thanks,” Muriel Villera wrote to her nearly 100K followers on Instagram, gushing over the company’s decision against editing.

The Colombian-born model has a birthmark that takes up most of the right side of her body and thigh.

The 28-year-old, who has been modeling for a decade, claims the dark pigmentation has lost her jobs in the past, and she had even been asked to use bleaching creams to lighten the skin.

“My agents would ask me to buy any sort of make-up or bleaching creams to ‘fix’ it,” she said, Daily Mail reported.

“Booking a swimsuit job wasn't the easiest and when it did happen, my birthmark would be completely edited out,” she added.

Villera was pleased to see PrettyLittleThing buck that trend after she said it took her years to learn to finally love her body as it was after the industry she was in made her “feel like it was such a curse.”

“Working with brands like PLT has given me hope, though, for the future of modeling and the mental health of those who work in the industry.”

The fashion company had reportedly previously announced it would stop editing out all stretch marks, birthmarks and scars from its models.