Surfing stunner: Woman wakesurfs on lake in high heels, sips coffee, reads while 'on board'

A woman from Vancouver, Canada, is turning heads for her wild wakesurfing abilities and fascinating stunts while enjoying some fun times with family and friends.

She's worn high heels, flown a kite, played tennis, kept a hula hoop going, sipped coffee, even read a magazine all while maintaining her balance on a board on a lake — in the wake of a boat.

Cassandra Lee began wakesurfing — riding the water as she trails behind a boat in its wake — just two summers ago after participating in water sports with her family for most of her childhood, she told Fox News Digital this week.

But the 29-year-old said she was soon hunting around for more challenges as friends suggested she try "something funny" on her board.

Lee then mastered wakesurfing while hitting a tennis ball on Stave Lake in Mission, in British Columbia, Canada — while another video clip revealed her sipping coffee while she read a magazine while "on board."

In another fun video, Lee can be seen effortlessly riding the water on a board in high heels.

Lee said she's been "surfing for about eight years."

She added, "My family has always been very active and outdoorsy. We've always gone out on the boat and we started waterskiing."

Her friends, she said, asked her if she'd considered getting on the board in high heels.

"I used to wakeboard — and a couple of years ago I heard about wakesurfing," she said.

After a friend suggested she do "something funny," Lee said she "flew a kite and drank mugs of coffee" while on her board — and found she enjoyed having some fun.

"It was actually fine," she said. "I got out, got going — and I was surprised."

She added, "I can't go for as long in heels. It's definitely harder because your balance is thrown off."

But after she managed that — people have been sharing lots of other ideas for her, she said.

Lee hinted that a wedding day surf shoot might be in the cards for the future.

And now, with the surfing season shortly coming to an end for this year in Vancouver, she said — she'll now have the whole winter to think of new ideas for next year.

Lee said, "In the video [of her wakesurfing in heels], I'm moving with the wave and we're just going really slowly."

"My dad's usually driving the boat, then it's my boyfriend, mom and brother helping me. We pretty much go out as a family," she said.

She explained that after a period of time, when she finds "the sweet spot," she lets go of the rope she was holding — and wakesurfs for as long as the water will carry her.

Lee said her family and friends always "try to help with different ideas, while filming the videos and cheering me on. I don't know what's coming next — it's hard to come up with different ideas."

She revealed that she hopes she and her boyfriend get engaged next year — "and I'll be able to do a wedding shoot in my wedding dress with him in his suit."

Lee said some viewers of her videos have expressed concern for her personal safety.

"The reaction online is very varied," she said. "Some people think it's really cool — others think it's very dumb and that if I fall in heels I won't be able to swim."

She added, "Obviously safety precautions are in place and I make sure I can swim in heels. I don't do any tricks that I don't think I can handle."

She revealed, "There's a rope tied to the boat, which I use to get up. Once I'm up, I throw the rope into the boat."

She said that with wakesurfing, "It's just like falling into waves. It's really easy on your body and doesn't hurt if you fall."

She also said that sometimes while wakesurfing, "You just have off days, when you can't go for very long — and then some days I can go for a few minutes," she said.

Sophie Norris contributed reporting to this article.