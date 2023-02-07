Surfer Bethany Hamilton sounds off on transgender women competing with females

Welcome to the Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter. If this newsletter is not already delivered to your email, please subscribe here.

'THIS CONCERNS ME' - Bethany Hamilton sounded off on Instagram against the World Surf League's new policy that would allow transgender women to compete at the highest level in professional surfing against other women. Continue reading...

FISH TALES - A viral TikTok video highlighting an apartment complex's fee and monthly rent cost for pet fish in Kansas City, Missouri, sparks conversation. Continue reading...

'MY LIFE FEELS SO COMPLETE' - Louise Kobs, a 91-year-old crossing guard from New York, has retired after over four decades. Here's her inspiring story. Continue reading...

KETCHUP WITH CARROTS? - A question on Reddit about weird food combos garners over 17,000 comments. Here are the 50 strangest responses. Continue reading...

TWIN-DEMIC - Catholic Health's Mercy Hospital on Long Island, New York, has recently seen a baby boom of twins – and it's spreading smiles among patients and staff. Continue reading...

BEATLEMANIA - On this day in history, Feb. 7, 1964, the Beatles arrive in the U.S. for the first time — and America's Fab Four love affair has never ended. "Abbey Road" was the 12th best-selling album in our country in 2022. Continue reading...

THESE PETS NEED HOMES - Greta, a five-year-old female gray domestic shorthair cat in New York, is in need of a loving family. Continue reading...

STATE AROMA - The state of New Mexico may soon have an official aroma, thanks in no small part to some fifth-grade students. Here's the scent of choice. Continue reading...

SHARK SCARE - A viral video shows an 8-year-old boy being nipped by a shark as it propels from the water. Check out what happened next. Continue reading...

BIBLE VERSE OF THE WEEK - This New Testament verse reminds all that the message of Jesus on love is "confrontational." Here's Luke 6:27. Continue reading...

TOP TECH TIP - Is some of your email disappearing? Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson reveals the quick fix to bring back missing emails. Continue reading...

CLASSIC AUTHORS QUIZ - How well do you know these writers and their great works? Test your knowledge...

