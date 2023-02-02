91-year-old New York crossing guard retires after 41 years: 'My life feels so complete'

Louise Kobs, a 91-year-old crossing guard from Long Island, New York, has retired after more than four decades on the job.

On Nov. 4, 1981, at the age of 50, Kobs joined the Nassau County Police Department as the Levittown School District crossing guard.

"This is a very, very dedicated woman with tremendous community spirit who is a model employee," Bruce Blakeman, county executive of Nassau County, told Fox News Digital.

"She's just a wonderful human being, and we were so proud to have her," Blakeman added.

In all her years of service, Kobs never missed a day of work or called out sick.

"If I can get up in the morning and cross my children, I'll be there. And I was," Kobs told Fox News Digital.

The community could always count on seeing Kobs at Violet Lane and Orchid Road.

"We should all take a little lesson [from her] about the importance of our jobs and what they mean to other people and not just ourselves." — Patrick Ryder, Nassau County police commissioner

Her love for the local children — or, as she calls them, "my children" — is what has kept her going.

"Those were my children. I loved them all. I watched them grow up," Kobs shared.

Throughout the 41 years she spent on her corner, Kobs has seen children grow up to become parents and she's helped their kids cross the road each day.

Kobs said there was nothing that could hold her back from doing her job.

"I got up and if I had a headache I said, ‘I’ll take a pill,'" Kobs said.

She continued, "I didn't want to disappoint them … They looked forward to seeing me when they turned the corner."

Several county officials have recognized Kobs for her dedication to the community, including Patrick Ryder, Nassau County's police commissioner.

"We should all take a little lesson [from her] about the importance of our jobs and what they mean to other people and not just ourselves," Ryder told Fox News Digital.

"This lady took her job to another level. She took pride in that corner," he added.

She had a great deal of respect for the history of the Nassau County police department and the traditions they have held throughout the years, Ryder said.

Even when the Nassau County crossing guards saw a change in uniform from the traditional cap to a baseball hat, Kobs refused to leave the tradition behind.

She continued to wear her original uniform, Ryder added.

Kobs may be 91 years old — but she says she is "still going."

"I would still be on that corner, believe you me," she said.

Ryder said Kobs' commitment to the role and her love for the community is what has set her apart.

"I've had great cops that I've worked with, and I've had great civilians that I've worked with, but she by far surpasses most because of her dedication," Ryder commented.

"My life feels so complete." — Louise Kobs

Kobs knew the names of everyone who crossed her corner — and everyone knew her.

Before becoming the community's "beloved" crossing guard, Kobs was a stay-at-home mom of her three children — Kevin, Dean and Debra.

Kobs' husband, Thomas Kobs, was an active service member, she said.

In 1981, her daughter, Debra, was friendly with an officer at the Nassau County Police Department; he was the one who encouraged Kobs to work as a crossing guard.

"I went down to the precinct, filled out the application, and I was on the job," Kobs said.

"It was the greatest job ever. [I] never regretted it once."

Although she will no longer be crossing kids at the corner, Kobs plans on remaining active in her community.

"Even as old as I am, I don't want to sit still. I just keep going as long as I can," Kobs said.

She's now the proud grandmother of seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Looking back at all she's accomplished — and looking ahead to spending time with her family — Kobs said, "My life feels so complete."

"We were blessed to have her," Ryder said.

Added County Executive Blakeman, "I'm sure we haven't heard the last of Louise."