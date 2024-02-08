Super Bowl party dynasty forged by giant berry from Mexico and its creamy green dip

Avocados, an ancient fruit native to Mexico, and the delicious creamy green guacamole made from them, are a Super Bowl party dynasty.

The name avocado derives from the native word for testicle, several sources note.

It's biologically a berry with a giant single seed.

Guac grew to dominate the big-game tailgate table after being fertilized by a confluence of trends.

HERE'S WHY CHICKEN WINGS, NOT CHIEFS OR 49ERS, ARE THE REAL STAR OF SUPER BOWL SUNDAY

High among them: the Super Bowl’s ascendancy as a major cultural event South of the Border.

"In Mexico, el Súper Tazón is one of the few foreign events that paralyzes almost the entire nation," Luis Antonio Cervantes Ramirez, who coaches American football in Mexico, wrote last year for the San Diego Union-Tribune.

Avocados gained popularity in the United States after being deemed a nutrient-rich superfood in the late 20th century.

SAN FRANCISCO SOURDOUGH BREAD ARRIVED WITH 49ERS GOLD RUSH, STILL FLAVORS CITY TODAY

Mexican-made Corona arrived around the same time as the hot new imported beer.

It heralded a new era in North American beermaking.

Modelo, also from Mexico, surpassed Bud Light last year as the most popular beer brand in the United States, following the Dylan Mulvaney public relations disaster.

KANSAS CITY IS CHIEF AMONG BARBECUE CITIES: HERE'S WHY TAILGATE TOWN CROWNS CULINARY CHAMPS

The avocado industry jumped on the nascent trend with well-orchestrated marketing efforts to drive the popularity of the green, creamy fruit.

Trade group Avocados from Mexico formed 10 years ago and immediately made the Super Bowl central to its efforts.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

"We take pride in being the first produce brand to advertise in the big game back in 2015," Avocados from Mexico CEO Alvaro Luque said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

The United States will import 300 million pounds of avocados in the five weeks leading to the Super Bowl, the group claims — enough to cover a football field in 75 feet of guacamole.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Mexicans, meanwhile, flavor their Super Bowl parties with all-American hamburgers, hot dogs and barbecue ribs, Ramirez noted last year in the San Diego Union-Tribune.