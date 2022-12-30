Avocados, home cooking and 'snackle' boxes: Here are food trends to watch in a New Year

Move over, mug cakes and butter boards.

In 2023, the hot food trends will be "functional foods," nostalgic noshes, international ingredients and plant-based proteins, said chef and registered dietitians Diane Hendricks.

Speaking on "Fox & Friends" on Friday, Dec. 30, Hendricks said that while "charcuterie boards aren't going anywhere," their presentation will likely change going into the New Year.

Instead of a traditional presentation of charcuterie on a board, Hendricks, who is based in New Jersey, predicted that "snackle" boxes — snacks and typical charcuterie items arranged in a tackle box — will be "pretty trendy" in the near future.

A snackle box is more portable than a traditional charcuterie board; and the compartments allow for the different items to stay separate.

And while butter boards were the hot food fad of 2022, Hendricks believes that, come 2023, it will be trendy to "elevate" the butter board with additional flavors mixed with the butter.

Flavors such as chili oil are a "cool way" to add flavor rather than just having butter patties during a catered event, said Hendricks.

Bold flavors are another upcoming food trend.

"Sweet and spicy and global flavors are a trend for '23," said Hendricks, calling chili crisp oil "so good."

"All of these things are going to elevate with these new flavors," she said. "That's really delicious and versatile."

On the topic of flavors, Hendricks forecast "powerful punching flavors" will be trending in 2023.

"Island flavors and global cuisine — that's going to be huge, and that's going to be fused," she said.

Healthier foods, including plant-based protein options and "functional foods," are also going to be trends in the food world next year, she predicted.

"Anything that has color in it is going to give you more nutrition," Hendricks said.

"Functional foods," which provide a "nutrition and a health benefit," will also be on the rise in the coming year, she said.

"Avocados are going to be in everything," she said, showing off an avocado salsa, a "really good" avocado hot sauce and avocado chili.

Cooking at home — and eating with nostalgic treats such as Charleston Chews or Good & Plenty or Oreos — will continue to be on the rise in 2023, said Hendricks.



"The pandemic caused us to cook a lot at home, so that's going to stay," she said.

"Convenience foods" that are easy to cook will be on supermarket shelves, added Hendricks.

And although Hendricks declared that "nuts and plant-based [are] going to be huge" in 2023 – the idea of vegan alternatives for cheese, eggs and meat did not appeal to all.

"Not for us," said contributor Katie Pavlich on "Fox & Friends."