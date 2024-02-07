Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

LIFESTYLE

Kansas City is chief among barbecue cities: Here's why tailgate town crowns culinary champs

'Kansas City didn't invent barbecue, we just perfected it,' says head of Kansas City Barbecue Society

By Kerry J. Byrne Fox News
Published
close
49ers, Chiefs prepare for Super Bowl rematch Video

49ers, Chiefs prepare for Super Bowl rematch

Fox Sports NFL insider Jay Glazer previews Super Bowl LVIII as the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers prepare for a rematch and shares his discovery in ADHD medicine.

Barbecue inspires regional pride and identity as powerful and distinct as college football. 

Texas barbecue aficionados boast their slow-smoked beef is better than Carolina pulled pork — just as Longhorns fans believe their young men play a finer form of football than those who attend Clemson. 

Kansas City fans have one claim to fame no others can match, at the smoker or on the gridiron. 

It's the undisputed chiefmaker among all of America's regional barbecue hotbeds. 

HERE ARE 5 THINGS EVERY KANSAS CITY CHIEFS FAN SHOULD OWN IN TIME FOR SUPER BOWL SUNDAY

The Kansas City Barbecue Society is the judge and jury that issues the final word on the best in this indigenous American culinary art form

"Kansas City didn't invent barbecue, we just perfected it," Rod Gray, the CEO of the Kansas City Barbecue Society, told Fox News Digital. 

Tailgating in Kansas City

A Chiefs fan barbecues before a week 2 NFL game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs on Sept. 17, 2017, at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.   (Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

His beloved hometown Kansas City Chiefs battle the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday in Super Bowl LVIII. 

The nonprofit Kansas City Barbecue Society was founded in 1986. 

It's since grown into the official authority in the man-eat-meat world of global competitive barbecue. 

BIG RAY'S FISH CAMP IN TAMPA SERVES FLAVOR-BOMB SEAFOOD FROM CINDERBLOCK FRY SHACK

The KCBS operates some 400 competitions around the United States, and another 40 internationally. 

Judges are culled from a community of about 10,000 Kansas City Barbecue Society-certified judges.

Tailgate bus in KC

Kansas City Chiefs fans tailgate before an NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Houston Texans in Kansas City, Missouri, on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2013.  (Tom Hauck/Getty Images)

Gray himself, a native of Abilene, Kansas, is a legend of Kansas City-style barbecue. 

His brazen band of barbecue brothers, Pellet Envy, was named Kansas City Barbecue Society Team of the Year in 2009. He became chief executive of KCBS in 2022. 

Burnt ends, the crispy edges of smoked brisket, are the signature meat of Kansas City-style barbecue, he said. 

BOSTON HAS BEEF WITH DINERS: STEAK TIPS ARE A POPULAR PUB-FARE TRADITION IN CITY FAMED FOR SEAFOOD

Kansas City barbecue sauce, typically tomato or ketchup based, is sweeter than Carolina sauce, made from vinegar or thick molasses-based Texas sauce, according to the former champ. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Kansas City-style barbecue is traditionally smoked with hickory, oak or pecan wood, Gray added. 

Grilling Kansas City

Kansas City Chiefs barbecue grill cooks chicken in the parking lot prior to the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Las Vegas Raiders at Arrowhead Stadium on Dec. 12, 2021, in Kansas City, Missouri. (David Eulitt/Getty Images)

Gray is professionally impartial when it comes to naming America's best region for barbecue. 

His football loyalties are no secret. 

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

He predicts a 27-24 Chiefs win over the 49ers on Sunday. 

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews.com/lifestyle.

Kerry J. Byrne is a lifestyle reporter with Fox News Digital.