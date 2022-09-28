Suicide prevention month: How 3 organizations have turned personal loss into suicide prevention efforts

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

Frank discussions about mental health issues and concerns across America have become far more common these days, yet suicide continues to be the second leading cause of death among our nation's youth.

And while plenty of organizations in the U.S. aim to prevent the tragedy of suicide, several have been founded specifically by those who have been touched profoundly within their own inner circles by the loss of loved ones to suicide.

Here's a close look at three of those organizations, how and why they were founded — and what they're doing specifically as they work to prevent suicide today to the very best of their ability.

Group begun by two fathers who lost their teenagers

The Society for the Prevention of Teen Suicide (SPTS), based in N.J., was begun in 2005 by two dads from Freehold, Scott Fritz and Don Quigley.

Tragically, they each lost their teenage children to suicide within a couple of months of each other.

SPTS clinical director Susan Tellone told Fox News Digital in an interview that the founders — who didn’t know anyone else who’d lost children to suicide at that point — decided to band together at a time when the issue was "quite prevalent."

Since educational resources were slim, SPTS was one of the first organizations to advocate for mandatory suicide education in schools in New Jersey — which has since been adopted nationwide, Tellone explained.

In addition to training more than 750,000 teachers in suicide education, the organization has developed and launched numerous programs and resources for people of all ages.

One of the organization’s most significant programs is called Lifelines, said Tellone.

It's an evidence-based best practice and suicide prevention program for schools.

"We teach how schools should manage any traumatic loss, intervention, how to really talk to these kids, what to look for, what to ask and what to say," she said.

SPTS also focuses on educating students on how to help any friends they’re worried about, as well as identifying a "trusted adult."

For parents, Tellone stressed an understanding that mental health is just as important as physical health.

"We see our jobs as keeping our children safe," she said. "We put helmets on them for bicycle riding. We teach them to drop and roll if there’s ever a fire."

She added, "But suicide is taking the lives of our children more than any of those things — and we're not talking to them about this."

Suicide prevention efforts don't require a psychology degree, Tellone stressed. The efforts can consist of checking in on those around you.

"It’s recognizing when people aren’t OK and offering support," she said.

"Offering hope, offering listening skills … and holding space for what they need to talk about without judgment or advice" can be hugely helpful, she said.

As a professional who’s worked in public health for more than 40 years, Tellone revealed that the sector is seeing a clearer understanding of mental health than "ever before."

She shared her hopes that more open conversations will remove the stigma of "shame" around talking about mental health for good.

"It's an opportunity for change to bring these conversations into our living rooms, into our homes," she said.

"To bring funding … so that we have programs and messaging in place for years to come."

"Suicide does not discriminate," she said.

"Mental illness does not discriminate."

Founders of this group lost a son to suicide

Another suicide prevention organization, The Jed Foundation (JED), which is based in New York City, has a mission to protect the emotional health of teens and young adults.

CEO John MacPhee of JED explained to Fox News Digital that the founders lost their son, Jed Satow, to suicide in 1998.

The Satows learned afterward that there had been concerns for their son Jed within his community — but there weren’t many resources available at the time for people to connect the dots.

"They [the parents] learned that there really was no system or recommendations for what a school can do to protect the mental health of young people and notice those who are struggling," MacPhee said.

"And so, they created the Jed Foundation for that purpose."

Now, more than two decades later, the foundation is working with hundreds of schools in 40 U.S. states and continues to offer help to "any school in the country," said MacPhee.

He explained the nonprofit's three steps to approaching suicide prevention: understanding distress in mental illness, recognizing it — and taking action.

The foundation primarily works on high school and college campuses to introduce programs that set up teams to oversee mental health planning on-site.

The program also surveys students about their personal experience and reevaluates school policy on "upstream" matters such as life skill development, on-campus connections and mental health stigma reduction.

"And then we help the school look at how to provide students with treatment and how to make their environment safe," he said.

After 11 years with the foundation, MacPhee revealed he’s seen a "big change" in the way schools approach mental health issues.

MacPhee encouraged every kind of "boundary community," such as schools, employers and faith organizations, to have a plan on how to support the mental health of their members.

The Jed Foundation also encourages young people to identify a "caring adult" — and said that these caring adults should make themselves known.

"So, if they are struggling, or they’re worried about a friend who’s struggling, they can come to you," he said.

Suicide loss survivor began speaking out

Suicide Awareness Voices of Education (SAVE), based in Minneapolis, has taken on a similar mission to prevent suicide and educate the public on mental health issues.

SAVE executive director Dr. Dan Reidenberg shared with Fox News Digital that the organization was also originally founded by a grieving parent.

In 1979, Adina Wrobleski lost her stepdaughter to suicide and was "really struggling" with the lack of support and resources available at that time.

On the board of other health organizations at the time, Wrobleski began speaking publicly about the tragedy, said Reidenberg — something that "nobody wanted to talk about" back then.

"She really developed a name for herself across the country," he said. "She was one of the very early pioneers as a suicide loss survivor."

In partnership with other families who’d experienced the same loss, Wrobleski created SAVE, which has grown from a local, all-volunteer group to a now-internationally recognized organization.

"We are known around the world for how we help people understand suicide and how to communicate about that," he said.

"We've developed a number of PSA campaigns over time — anything about public awareness and messaging."

The organization has developed multiple educational programs for schools and communities, Reidenberg added, as well as trainings for military veterans, health care providers and corporations administered by charters across the nation.

"We developed a peer support program called Peer Connections, which is the only online peer support program, where we have peer mentors who have lived experience and help those who are struggling," he said.

"We’ve really grown and expanded in multiple ways."

"It's not just doctors or therapists that are involved in suicide prevention."

SAVE has the only suicide memorial wall in the world, which Reidenberg considered the "centerpiece" of the organization’s work in terms of providing support and compassion for families.

Reidenberg pressed for the public to remember that suicide is "largely" preventable — but it takes a whole lot of involvement.

"It's not just doctors or therapists that are involved in suicide prevention," he said.

"It really takes everybody, if we want to save lives — and there is hope that we can do that."