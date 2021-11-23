Thanksgiving side dish: Stuffed acorn squash with crab

Stuffed acorn squash with panko-crusted crab makes for a delicious Thanksgiving side dish.

"An acorn squash filled with ‘stuffing,’ this dish is quintessential fall. In fact, this dish is high in protein and gluten-free, thanks to the cheesy, gluten-free panko-crusted crab, and perfect for guests or family members who may follow a specialized diet," says Rima Kleiner MS, RD, a nutritionist and blogger at Dish on Fish (this recipe can also be found in the National Pescatarian Month E-Cookbook " Everyday Seafood Recipes: 65 Quick & Easy Dishes "). "And honestly, it doesn’t take much to complete this beautiful dish—maybe some leafy greens and a glass of white wine."

UNEXPECTEDLY COOKING THANKSGIVING THIS YEAR? TIPS ON HOW TO STAY SAFE

Ready to get cooking? Get the recipe below.

Stuffed Acorn Squash and Crab from Dish on Fish

Makes 4 servings

Prep Time: 5 minutes

Cook Time: 65 minutes

SALMON RICE BOWLS HAVE TAKEN OVER TIKTOK: TRY THE RECIPE

Ingredients:

2 acorn squashes, halved lengthwise and seeds scooped out (leaving a "bowl" in acorn squash)

1 Tbsp. olive oil

4 cloves garlic, minced

2 stalks celery, chopped

1 tsp. dried parsley

2 tsp. Old Bay seasoning

1 lb. lump crab meat, drained

¼ cup cream cheese, softened

¼ cup Parmesan cheese, shredded

¼ cup gluten-free panko crumbs or crushed gluten-free rice cereal (like Rice Chex)

Salt and pepper, to taste

GRILLED LOBSTER TAIL KEBAB RECIPE WITH LEMON HERB BUTTER

Suggested cooking tools: Glass baking dish, sauté pan

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Directions:

Preheat oven to 400° F. Place acorn squash halves cut side in a glass baking dish; set aside. Heat olive oil over medium heat; sauté garlic and celery until tender, about 2-3 minutes. Add parsley and Old Bay seasoning. Remove from heat. In a medium bowl, combine crab, cream cheese and cooked vegetables. Mix to combine all ingredients; add salt and pepper to taste. Using a spoon, scoop mixture into squash "bowls." Divide mixture between squash bowls. (It is okay to over-stuff "bowls.") Top with Parmesan cheese and panko or cereal. Cover with foil; cook for 45 minutes. Remove foil and cook for an additional 15 minutes, or until stuffing is browned and squash is tender. Makes 4 servings.