Thanksgiving side dish: Stuffed acorn squash with crab

Stuffed acorn squash with panko-crusted crab: The perfect Thanksgiving side dish

By Perri Ormont Blumberg | Fox News
Stuffed acorn squash with panko-crusted crab makes for a delicious Thanksgiving side dish.

"An acorn squash filled with ‘stuffing,’ this dish is quintessential fall. In fact, this dish is high in protein and gluten-free, thanks to the cheesy, gluten-free panko-crusted crab, and perfect for guests or family members who may follow a specialized diet," says Rima Kleiner MS, RD, a nutritionist and blogger at Dish on Fish (this recipe can also be found in the National Pescatarian Month E-Cookbook "Everyday Seafood Recipes: 65 Quick & Easy Dishes"). "And honestly, it doesn’t take much to complete this beautiful dish—maybe some leafy greens and a glass of white wine."

Ready to get cooking? Get the recipe below.

Stuffed Acorn Squash and Crab from Dish on Fish

Dish on Fish nutritionist and blogger Rima Kleiner shares a stuffed acorn squash and crab recipe with Fox News.

Dish on Fish nutritionist and blogger Rima Kleiner shares a stuffed acorn squash and crab recipe with Fox News.

Makes 4 servings

Prep Time: 5 minutes

Cook Time: 65 minutes

Ingredients:

  • 2 acorn squashes, halved lengthwise and seeds scooped out (leaving a "bowl" in acorn squash)
  • 1 Tbsp. olive oil
  • 4 cloves garlic, minced
  • 2 stalks celery, chopped
  • 1 tsp. dried parsley
  • 2 tsp. Old Bay seasoning
  • 1 lb. lump crab meat, drained
  • ¼ cup cream cheese, softened
  • ¼ cup Parmesan cheese, shredded
  • ¼ cup gluten-free panko crumbs or crushed gluten-free rice cereal (like Rice Chex)
  • Salt and pepper, to taste

Dish on Fish's stuffed acorn squash recipe is made with panko-crusted crab, garlic, cheese and spices.

Dish on Fish's stuffed acorn squash recipe is made with panko-crusted crab, garlic, cheese and spices.

Suggested cooking tools: Glass baking dish, sauté pan

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 400° F. Place acorn squash halves cut side in a glass baking dish; set aside.
  2. Heat olive oil over medium heat; sauté garlic and celery until tender, about 2-3 minutes. Add parsley and Old Bay seasoning. Remove from heat.
  3. In a medium bowl, combine crab, cream cheese and cooked vegetables. Mix to combine all ingredients; add salt and pepper to taste.
  4. Using a spoon, scoop mixture into squash "bowls." Divide mixture between squash bowls. (It is okay to over-stuff "bowls.") Top with Parmesan cheese and panko or cereal. Cover with foil; cook for 45 minutes.
  5. Remove foil and cook for an additional 15 minutes, or until stuffing is browned and squash is tender. Makes 4 servings.

Perri Ormont Blumberg is a contributing Lifestyle Reporter for Fox News.