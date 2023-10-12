Expand / Collapse search
LIFESTYLE

Student spots 'breathtaking' white deer while on fishing trip: 'We have never seen one before'

Sightings of white deer are said to be 'extremely rare' — said to be 'really good luck'

By Brittany Kasko Fox News
Published
Rare white deer spotted on recent father-daughter fishing trip Video

Rare white deer spotted on recent father-daughter fishing trip

An extremely rare white deer was seen by a father and daughter on their recent fishing trip in the U.K. See the pure white animal in a moment that student Esha Patel called "breathtaking."

Spotted! 

A 19-year-old student spotted an extremely rare all-white deer while on a recent fishing trip with her father. 

Esha Patel, who is originally from Chelthenham, England, is currently a student at Cardiff University in Cardfif, Wales, according to SWNS.

RARE ANIMAL'S ARRIVAL WILL HELP REVEAL SECRETS ‘OF ONE OF LEAST-KNOWN SPECIES ON THE PLANET’

Patel spotted three deer while she was on an Oct. 8 fishing trip with her father. (SEE the video at the top of this article.)

One of them was completely white. 

White deer

A young woman and her dad spotted a rare white deer while on a recent fishing trip. (SWNS)

"We have never seen one before, and my dad was like, ‘Are you sure it was a deer and not a goat?’" she said. 

"Apparently, it’s really good luck to see them, so I was going to buy a lottery ticket."

The student said the other two animals were brown, but that this one was "dazzling white."

‘RARE’ FISH ENDANGERED IN TWO US STATES HAS RESEARCHERS WORKING TO SAVE SPECIES FROM EXTINCTION

The British Deer Society said white deer are usually part of the fallow deer species — and that sightings in the U.K. are "extremely rare."

Deer spotted

The student said the moment was "breathtaking" and that she almost didn't believe what she was seeing. (SWNS)

Patel said she had to re-watch the videos she took of the white deer when she got home to confirm it was indeed a deer. 

The college student went on to say that putting a price on a special deer like this one is impossible to do. 

White deer

The Cardiff University student said two of the deer were brown and one was "dazzling white." (SWNS)

"I do think these beautiful animals should be protected and loved," she said.

Albino deer lack pigmentation and have a completely white hide and pink eyes, nose and hooves, according to the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission. 

Albinism may be observed in only one in 30,000 deer, the same organization notes on its website.

Brittany Kasko is a lifestyle production assistant with Fox News Digital. 