Student spots 'breathtaking' white deer while on fishing trip: 'We have never seen one before'

Spotted!

A 19-year-old student spotted an extremely rare all-white deer while on a recent fishing trip with her father.

Esha Patel, who is originally from Chelthenham, England, is currently a student at Cardiff University in Cardfif, Wales, according to SWNS.

Patel spotted three deer while she was on an Oct. 8 fishing trip with her father. (SEE the video at the top of this article.)

One of them was completely white.

"We have never seen one before, and my dad was like, ‘Are you sure it was a deer and not a goat?’" she said.

"Apparently, it’s really good luck to see them, so I was going to buy a lottery ticket."

The student said the other two animals were brown, but that this one was "dazzling white."

The British Deer Society said white deer are usually part of the fallow deer species — and that sightings in the U.K. are "extremely rare."

Patel said she had to re-watch the videos she took of the white deer when she got home to confirm it was indeed a deer.

The college student went on to say that putting a price on a special deer like this one is impossible to do.

"I do think these beautiful animals should be protected and loved," she said.

Albino deer lack pigmentation and have a completely white hide and pink eyes, nose and hooves, according to the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission.

Albinism may be observed in only one in 30,000 deer, the same organization notes on its website.

