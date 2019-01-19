Stray dog crashes runway at Mumbai fashion show, goes viral on Twitter

Cats and dogs are reigning on the runway.

A stray dog made her modeling debut during designer Rohit Bal’s fashion show this week in Mumbai, India.

As international superstars Sidharth Malhotra and Diana Penty strutted Bal’s stuff in the traditional manner, this ditzy blonde just wandered around the stage, flaunting her effortless doggie style.

According to news agency ANI, the pup was later “shooed away” by the crew members.

Catwalk watchers will recall that a feisty feline pulled a similar stunt recently at the Esmod International Fashion Show in Istanbul, Turkey.

This story was originally published by the New York Post.