Cat crashes runway at Turkey fashion show, goes viral on Instagram

Watch out, Hadid sisters. One fearless feline is giving a whole new meaning to the term “catwalk” after an impromptu runway debut at a fashion show in Turkey.

Last week, Instagram user @hknylcn posted video footage of a fashion show highlighting designs by graduates at Vakko Esmod school, WTSP reported. The show was held at Istanbul's Emaar Square Mall.

In the now-viral clip, which has been viewed over 324,090 times, models calmly sashay down the catwalk in cozy coats and warm winter wear as the playful pet rolls around and nips at their heels from the middle of the runway.

Seizing the spotlight, the feline suddenly hops up and struts solo down the catwalk — even completing a proper turn at the end of the runway, in a truly diva-like fashion.

“Turkey’s next top model: pet edition'” one Instagram commenter joked.