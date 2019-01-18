'World's hottest' grandmother releases topless calendar

Gina Stewart, dubbed the "world’s hottest grandma," has released a fully topless version of her saucy calendar.

Stewart, 48, teased the calendar last summer, billed as ‘Almost Naked.' But now the mom of four has released a fully topless version for 2019, with her website saying she’s taken it to the “next level.”

Posing in red string underwear on a fluffy white rug, the grandmother from Australia is selling her raunchy calendar for around $29.

And you get bang for the buck, with not just 12 but 14 months included, taking you all the way to next February.

Her website says: “The Topless calendar version includes 12 exclusive full topless photos of Gina as well as other ‘almost’ topless images.”

As well as the NSFW version, she has her “implied nude” version, which features Stewart “almost naked, classy and sexy with her beautiful sapphire blue eyes.”

Rising to fame last year when her modeling shots went viral, she was ranked No. 90 on Maxim Australia’s Annual Hot 100 list last year. And she’s due to make a cameo appearance on an Australian panel show, "Hughesy, We Have a Problem," later this year.

This article originally appeared on The Sun. Read more content from The Sun here.