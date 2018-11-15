Stolen wedding dress returned to newlyweds after anonymous man hears their pleas

An anonymous man has returned the stolen wedding dress of a newlywed in Indiana after seeing her story on the news.

Jessica Blackwell’s dress was stolen out of her husband’s car at their apartment in Indianapolis Monday morning.

The bride got married in August but her dress needed cleaning after getting muddy due to a rainstorm on her special day. So her husband had put the dress in his trunk along with his wife’s veil, and given it to her by her mother-in-law to take to the cleaners.

Blackwell said someone broke into the car between this past Sunday afternoon and Monday morning, digging through the glove box and the trunk and going through all of their belongings.

"It was a mistake. I shouldn't have put it in the car. I should have just done it this morning. There are bad people everywhere," Blackwell told RTV6.

In an effort to track the dress down, Blackwell posted on Facebook asking people to alert her if anyone tries to sell the dress, a blush Morilee mermaid-style in a size 14.

Her efforts paid off after she was contacted by a man who saw her story and said he wanted to meet with her to return the stolen item.

"If it hadn't been for you guys - the news - reaching out to me, I wouldn't have got it back," she said. "Just to see people come together for a missing wedding dress, it shows Hoosier hospitality is real. I am just blessed."

It’s unclear whether the man who returned the stolen dress to Blackwell is the thief. Indianapolis police told RTV6 the investigation is still underway and no one has been arrested.