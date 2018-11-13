Newlyweds beg thief to return wedding dress stolen from car

An Indiana newlywed is seeking the help of her community after someone broke into her husband’s car and stole her wedding dress.

Jessica Blackwell got married in August but her dress got muddy due to a rainstorm on her special day. Her husband had put the dress in his trunk along with his wife’s veil, given to her by her mother-in-law, to take to the cleaners.

"He came in and he said ‘you need to get up. I need to call the police. Your dress is gone,’" Blackwell told Fox 59 of the moment her husband realized the item had been stolen.

Blackwell said someone broke into the car between this past Sunday afternoon and Monday morning at their Indianapolis apartment, digging through the glove box and going through all of their belongings.

In an effort to track the dress down, Blackwell posted on Facebook asking people to alert her if anyone tries to sell the dress, a blush Morilee mermaid-style in a size 14.

Blackwell is desperate to get it back, hoping the thief might even return it anonymously, so she can someday pass it on to her kids.

"Whoever did this, they have to be at a pretty low place in their life and I just hope that I know that they're hurting, but I hope they know that they can just leave it on the porch. You'll feel better about yourself. You'll feel better about what your decisions are. Just please bring it back, because it's really important to us," she said.