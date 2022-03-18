Spring break trends, top spots and much more: By the numbers

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Families, couples and college students across the country have been packing up and taking off for road trips — and more — as spring break season 2022 gets into full swing.

MIAMI BEACH PREPARING FOR UNRULY SPRING BREAK CROWDS

Despite lingering concerns about the COVID pandemic — plus worries about the high price of gas — today's sunseekers (including those with enough cash on hand to make it happen) have been making their way to warmer climates for rest and relaxation.

When is spring break?

Spring break, according to data from Student City (which publishes data for 954 colleges and schools), has already come and gone for 596 colleges. Some schools started theirs as early as the week of 2/12.

But for college students attending the remaining 332 schools, here are some key dates:

—Saturday, 3/19: 210 schools start spring break on this date;

—Saturday, 3/26: 86 schools start spring break on this date;

—Saturday, 4/2: 18 schools start spring break on this date;

—Saturday, 4/9: 6 schools start spring break on this date;

—Saturday, 4/16: 12 schools start spring break on this date.

Most-searched spring break destinations

The most-searched spring break destinations in the U.S. vary by region, according to research from Upgraded Points, a website that provides information on credit cards, reward programs and travel information.

The group based its results on a deep dive into Google Trends data between January 2021 and January 2022.

—For those in the Midwest: Cancun, Mexico is the most-searched destination;

—In the northeast: Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic tops the list;

—For southerners: Montego Bay, Jamaica, is a favorite;

—Folks in the west: This group favors Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.

A Mexican city was the most-searched spring break destination across 25 states — while a Caribbean city ranked highest in 14 states, according to the same website.

Overall, Cancun and Puerto Vallarta topped the list.

Spring break trends

In 2022, the most popular spring break travel group sizes are four and two, according to data gathered by VacationRenter among 9,041 survey respondents.

Larger group sizes "trail significantly," the group reported.

Top reasons for spring break vacationing included "unwinding and relaxing" and spending "quality time with family or friends," the same website noted.

More than half the respondents said they were heading to beach or coastal destinations; but traditional party spots such as Daytona were not as popular as more family-friendly venues.