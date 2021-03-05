Spring break travel declines with just 12% of Americans planning trips

Fewer Americans are planning to get away for spring break amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Just 12%, or approximately one in eight Americans, is planning a trip for spring break this year, according to new data by Destination Analysts commissioned by the U.S. Travel Association. That number dropped from 16% in a poll conducted a week earlier.

It’s a sign, perhaps, that most are still hesitant to travel until vaccinations are more widespread, and as more vacation hotspots are implementing restrictions.

Miami Beach earlier this month announced it was imposing a number of health and safety measures during its "high impact period" through April 12, during which there will be no alcohol, coolers, tables, tents, or live music at public beaches. And capacity limits are also in place at some of the city's more crowded beaches, according to the guidelines. And Fort Lauderdale Mayor Steve Gellar said locals and visitors should anticipate more law enforcement at busy areas, with social distancing and mask-wearing requirements being heavily enforced.

FLORIDA OFFICIALS CRACKING DOWN ON SPRING BREAKERS

Internationally, however, popular tourist destinations in Mexico are easing restrictions. Cancun, Playa del Carmen and Tulum are raising capacity limits from 30% to 60% at hotels, restaurants and beaches, Quintana Roo government officials announced on Twitter. Group tours and attractions will also be permitted to operate at 60% capacity.

The travel industry was among the hardest hit during the pandemic, with the travel and leisure sector making up for 39% of jobs lost as a result of nationwide shutdowns, according to the U.S. Travel Association.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), meanwhile, is continuing to advise against travel during this time. For those that do need to travel, the agency urges mask-wearing, social distancing, testing (both before and after arrival) and quarantining upon arrival.