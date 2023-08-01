South Carolina teen fishes for catfish for the first time, reels in 'extremely rare' find

A South Carolina teen got more than he expected when he went out fishing for catfish for this first time.

Logan Overholt, age 13, from Abbeyville, was staying with his grandparents while some of his family went to Georgia for a baseball tournament.

He took the opportunity to try and catch something other than bass in the lake near his grandparents' house, the teen told Fox News Digital.

On July 7, the day was filled with thunderous clouds as a storm was slowing moving toward Lake Russell near Blue Hole.

Overholt was joined by his two sisters and his grandparents, who were hoping to witness his first-ever attempt to catch a catfish.

On his first try, he used bluegill to reel in a midsize catfish, Overholt shared.

He then put on a minnow and nearly five minutes later Overholt pulled in another catfish, but this one did not look the way the others did — it was an albino catfish.

Overholt knew exactly what he had caught, but he did not realize just how rare his catch was.

"Albino catfish are extremely rare compared to the total catfish population in a lake or river," William Wood, fisheries biologist from the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, told Fox News Digital.

"In order for an albino fish to be created, the individual has to inherit the correct genes from not one but both parents, and then still has to survive to adulthood."

Albino catfish are rare not only because of the genes they must inherit, but because they lack the camouflage to hide from predators.

"The lack of camouflage also allows prey fish to see the albino fish coming and to escape forcing albino fish to expend more energy hunting for prey, which reduces the albino fish's growth rate and decreases its chances of survival," Wood added.

The storm around Overholt only progressed and lightning started flashing — so the young teen's day of fishing came to an abrupt end.

When he got back into the car with his family, he started to do some research on what he'd reeled in that day.

He quickly discovered he had pulled out something extremely rare.

"I was kind of mad at myself," Overholt said. "I wish I would have kept it and gotten it mounted."

Overholt said he fills his time by watching fishing videos online, which helped him identify what it was.

He even documented his catch on his YouTube channel, loganrocksoutdoors.

His love for fishing started at the age of five, when his dad began taking him out — and that love has only continued to grow over the years.

"If Abbeyville had a fishing team and I had a boat, I would quit baseball to fish," Overholt said.

The albino catfish has not yet been caught — so Overholt hopes to catch the rare fish for a second time (and perhaps the last).