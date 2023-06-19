Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fishing
Published

North Carolina anglers go swordfishing, instead catch rare species: 'Prehistoric, almost'

Man from Greenville, North Carolina, and his friends reel in 26-pound, 11.4-ounce rare, deep-water fish

By Sydney Borchers | Fox News
close
Catch of a lifetime: Fisherman hooks nearly 760-pound swordfish Video

Catch of a lifetime: Fisherman hooks nearly 760-pound swordfish

Monster fish caught off the Florida Keys is the biggest in the recorded history of Florida waters.

A group of anglers in North Carolina spent an afternoon on the water hoping to catch a swordfish — but wound up reeling in something rare.

On April 21, Jeremiah Elliott, 31, owner of Geronimo Tackle, was joined by Zachary Elliott, his brother, and his fishing buddies, Chandler Butler and Trevor Burns, on his 30-foot regulator center console 60 miles out from the shores of Morehead, North Carolina, Jeremiah Elliott told Fox News Digital.

The Greenville resident took up fishing four years ago with the help of Butler, whom Elliot said has been an avid angler for nearly seven years.

KANSAS MAN SMASHES STATE FISHING RECORD WITH 64-POUND SMALLMOUTH BUFFALO: 'WHOA!'

Elliott and the rest of the group were hoping to catch a swordfish out on the water that day, he said.

They headed 60 miles out from the shore, which is quite far out for an average fishing trip, Elliott said.

NC world record fish with anglers

Four North Carolina anglers have set a North Carolina record and are hoping to set the new world record with their 26-pound bigscale pomfret. From left to right are Trevor Burns, Chandler Butler, Jeremiah Elliott and Zach Elliott. (Jeremiah Elliott)

"We were dropping squid about 2,000 feet down, and we didn't realize we had a fish on [the line]," he recalled.

When fishing for swordfish, a fisherman will put a 12-pound weight on the line in order to keep the bait close to the bottom of the ocean floor, according to Elliot.

VIRGINIA FISHERMAN REELS IN RARE LARGEMOUTH BASS FROM RIVER: 'HAVEN'T SEEN ANYTHING LIKE THAT'

"When you bring a fish up from that depth, a lot of times their stomachs expand, and they float," he said.

NC potential world record fish

The bigscale pomfret weighed 26 pounds and 11.4 ounces, which appears to smash the previous world record of 20 pounds, 10 ounces. (Jeremiah Elliott)

"We didn't even know there was anything on [the line] until it came to the top," he added.

Elliott said he and his fellow anglers were unable to identify the species of fish at first.

VIRGINIA FISHERMAN REELS IN RARE LARGEMOUTH BASS FROM RIVER: 'HAVEN'T SEEN ANYTHING LIKE THAT' 

"We had never caught one before. [We had] only seen pictures of it," Elliott said.

Jeremiah Elliott fishing

Jeremiah Elliott, pictured here, took up fishing as a hobby four years ago and runs a tackle shop called Geronimo Tackle near the coast in North Carolina. (Jeremiah Elliott)

"It's a weird looking fish," he added. "It's like prehistoric, almost."

They pulled in the deep-water catch and made the 2½-hour boat ride back to Morehead.

As the North Carolina anglers approached the shore, their cell service kicked in — and they immediately started looking into the unique looking fish they'd caught.

560-POUND SWORDFISH CAUGHT BY NORTH CAROLINA FATHER AND SON: REPORT

Elliott discovered he had caught a bigscale pomfret (Taractichthys longipinnis).

The bigscale pomfret can be found deep in the Atlantic Ocean and is the largest species in the pomfret family, according to the fact-checked online encyclopedia, Britannica.com.

The fish can reach a length of 35 inches, the site also states.

JE and friends on the boat

North Carolina friends — from left to right, Jake Dombert, Jeremiah Elliott, Chris Tambling, Trevor Burns and Chandler Butler — go out on the water nearly every weekend. In the fall, they even take up giant commercial fishing.  (Jeremiah Elliott)

"It's very rare to catch them in North Carolina. People catch them in Florida," Elliot claimed.

The N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries reported that Elliott set the official record in North Carolina for the bigscale pomfret, as no previous records for that species exist in the state, according to the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality government website.

The current International Game Fish Association (IGFA) world record for the bigscale promfret is "listed at 20-pound 10-ounces caught in Florida in 2004," the N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries reported.

301-POUND SWORDFISH SETS NEW RECORD IN MARYLAND

Elliot had a feeling that he "significantly" broke the current record, he noted.

JE and friends NC anglers

Jeremiah Elliott, left, started fishing with good friend Chandler Butler, right, who has been an avid fisher for over six years. The two can be seen holding a large mahi-mahi that they caught during one of their fishing outings. (Jeremiah Elliott)

Elliott and his fellow anglers took the bigscale pomfret to the nearest weigh station, where the fish measured 26 pounds and 11.4 ounces. 

The weight is noted in the N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries' state record media release.

Elliott is currently working with the IGFA for the official world record title, he said.

Fox News Digital reached out to the IGFA and the N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries for comments on the current status of the record and further information about the bigscale pomfret species.

"It's a weird looking fish. It's like prehistoric, almost."

After the fish had been in the cooler for a few days following the state's approval, Elliott and his friends treated themselves to a victory meal, with the record-breaking bigscale pomfret as the main course, Elliott said.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Elliott said he and his friends enjoy fishing nearly every weekend and even do "commercial fishing in the fall for giant bluefin tuna."

NC angler split

Jeremiah Elliott is still waiting to hear back from the International Game Fish Association (IGFA) for the official world record title following his April catch. (Jeremiah Elliott)

"Our lives are pretty much all for fishing here in North Carolina, outside of day-to-day work," he added.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In comparison to only a few mahi-mahi that they caught earlier that day, the bigscale pomfret was the highlight of the fishing trip, Elliot noted.

Sydney Borchers is a lifestyle production assistant with Fox News Digital. 