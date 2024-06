Users on social media are sounding off about a swimsuit brand selling a string bikini to "honor" American civil rights activist Rosa Parks.

Divinoseas, a clothing label based in Miami, Florida, listed the two-piece bikini along with a description that says the piece was "inspired by the woman whose righteous rebellion against apartheid style segregation in the United States sparked the civil rights movement of the 1960s." The description also mentions Parks' name.

The brand, which offers the garment in a "light pink" or "seasalt" color, received backlash on X for attaching the swimsuit to Parks' name.

1980S AND '90S FASHION: STYLES FROM THE DECADES THAT ARE BACK IN 2024

"TOO disrespectful," one woman posted.

"I'm gonna need this company to bring Rosa Parks flowers to her grave for disrespecting her this badly," another X user wrote.

"IN HONOR OF ROSA PARKS?" another post said.

"Could they please at least like, donate 1% of the profits to a Rosa Parks-related civil rights charity? Cuz otherwise... It's just a bikini top?" another person posted.

Fox News Digital reached out to Divinoseas for comment.

Divinoseas also sells swimwear pieces created to honor other notable figures, including French monarch Anne of Brittany (Ana de Bretana), British biochemist Rosalind Franklin, former First Lady of the United States Eleanor Roosevelt and Mae Mallory, who was another activist of the civil rights movement like Parks.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews.com/lifestyle

Parks took a historic stand against racial segregation when she refused to give up her bus seat to a White man in Montgomery, Alabama, on Dec. 1, 1955, and was arrested.

Her arrest led to the peaceful Montgomery bus boycott, which lasted 381 days. The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) and other civil rights leaders were able to use Parks' stand as a catalyst for larger civil rights movements.

Parks received the Presidential Medal of Freedom from former President Bill Clinton in 1996, and she received the Congressional Gold Medal in 1999.

The Divinoseas-branded bikini top, named "Rosa," has a triangle-cut top with ruching and string bow ties and is listed at the price of $90.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

The ruched bikini bottoms have been marked down from $72 to $36.

"Rosa is meticulously designed with divinity in the details. Every element in the constellation of her composition contributes to the sets’ seductive yet stately gravitas," the bikini's product description says.

The bathing suit top is currently sold out in all sizes while the bottoms are only available in size large, according to the company's website.

While a large majority of the social media comments surrounding the suit appear to be negative, one woman came in defense of the brand.

"How would you feel if this small American business loses profit based on internet gossip, while having a mission in Guatemala, for Women. Would you feel proud? Or is this their fault? thanks," the post said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

On its website, Divinoseas' mission says it "creates employment opportunities to women with low resources in Guatemala, whose skilled embroidery work gives special meaning to our labels which say: ‘handmade.’"

"Our mission is to help as many people as possible; so that they may fulfill their dreams—and experience G-D’s love. Gandhi said, ‘In a gentle way, you can shake the world.’ we agree. At Divinoseas, we dare to realize that young Guatemalan girl’s dream—by shaking the world—for the betterment of all," the company's "About us" page reads.