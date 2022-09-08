Sloppy Joes for dinner: Try the flavor-packed recipe

Consider penciling this tasty sloppy Joe recipe into your weeknight dinner calendar.

"The key to executing dinnertime and gathering around the table with your family is a dinner that you can batch cook and meal prep, like this classic sloppy Joe recipe that I developed in partnership with 'Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner,'" Natalya Drozhzhin of Momsdish.com said.

"It’s a no-fuss dinner that’s beef, kid-friendly and so filling," she added.

For a balanced meal, Drozhzhin recommends pairing sloppy Joes with air fryer asparagus or a garden salad to get those veggies in.

The ultimate, no-fuss Sloppy Joe

Makes 4 servings

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 20 minutes

Ingredients:

1 lb. ground beef 85% or leaner

1 small onion chopped

2 garlic cloves minced

½ cup ketchup

1 tbsp brown sugar

2 tbsp Worcestershire sauce

1 tsp yellow mustard

1 tbsp oil, avocado or olive

½ tsp salt adjust to taste

1 tsp ground black pepper

4 hamburger buns

Directions:

1. In a small bowl, whisk the ketchup, Worcestershire sauce, brown sugar and yellow mustard together. Set the sauce aside.

2. To a large heavy bottom skillet preheated over medium-low, add the oil. Add in the ground beef and brown it, breaking apart the larger chunks as you go.

3. Once beef is cooked thoroughly, add in the onion, salt and black pepper. Sauté until the onion is translucent.

4. Add in minced garlic and cook it for about a minute. Reduce the heat to low and add in the sauce.

5. Simmer the beefy mixture for about 10 minutes. While the ground beef is cooking, toast the buns.

6. Fill each bun with a generous amount of the Sloppy Joe filling. Enjoy!

Tips from Momsdish to master this recipe:

1. Personalize the sauce: Play around with the ratios of ingredients – ketchup, Worcestershire sauce, brown sugar and yellow mustard – to make it your own. Pro tip: If you like some spice, you can even throw in a few teaspoons of chili powder or add in some of your favorite hot sauce.

2. Opt for lean ground beef: To prevent your sloppy Joe meat from turning out too greasy and making your buns soggy, choose lean ground beef. As a general rule of thumb, 85% and leaner is the way to go. If a good amount of oil pools at the bottom of the pan, drain out the excess grease before adding the other ingredients.

3. Always toast your buns: While you can enjoy these sloppy Joes on an untoasted bun, nothing compares to the extra smokey flavor a charred or toasted bun adds to the sandwich.

4. Add veggies: Add diced carrots, celery, and green bell pepper to the meat mixture. This is the perfect way to sneak in some extra servings of vegetables for picky kids.

Use the right pot: For more even heat distribution, try using a heavy bottom pot or a Dutch oven.

This original recipe is owned by Natalya Drozhzhin (Momsdish) in partnership with "Beef. It's What's for Dinner." – and the Beef Checkoff.