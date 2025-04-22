Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Lifestyle Newsletter

Skeletons are found beneath college campus, plus a man is 'disgusted' by girlfriend's food tastes

Check out these top Fox News Lifestyle stories and videos from the past week

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Archaeologists at site

Archaeologists found hundreds of skeletons while excavating the City Campus property of the University of Gloucestershire in the U.K. (University of Gloucestershire)

Welcome to the Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter. Check out these top headlines.

TOP 3:

CREEPY CAMPUS  – Archaeologists were astonished to uncover hundreds of skeletons while excavating the grounds of a university, which once hosted a medieval church demolished in the 1650s.

'FAVORITE DAY' - President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump opened the White House grounds to children from all over the nation for the annual White House Easter Egg Roll.

DINNER TABLE DEBATE – A man described a relationship issue with his girlfriend focused on her choice of unique food — and his "disgusted" reaction to it. On Reddit, plenty of people had strong opinions.

couple upset at table

A restaurant didn't serve the dish a woman (not pictured) was interested in, so she "told me she would try to find it in the Brazilian store she usually goes to and make it at home," a man wrote on Reddit, "but I told her not to bother and that I wasn't interested in trying it." (iStock)

MORE IN LIFESTYLE

SPRING WEAR – From playful prints to shimmering metallics, there's something to suit every size, shape and budget this spring. Continue reading…

CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...

crossword puzzle split grandma and granddaughter split

Play the Fox News daily online crossword puzzle — for free! Solve daily puzzles, learn new words and strengthen your mind with fun games.   (iStock)

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Autos

Fox News Health

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

STREAM FOX NATION

Fox Nation

This article was written by Fox News staff.

Deals