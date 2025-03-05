Stylish dresses to wear to a spring wedding

Shopping for a special occasion or wedding this spring is about more than just a standout wedding dress for the bride – it’s the perfect opportunity to showcase your personal style as a guest with fresh and vibrant looks. The season’s dress trends highlight timeless elegance and contemporary details, ensuring you make a stunning statement while celebrating the joyous occasion.

This year, wedding guest attire embraces playful prints, glamorous metallics, boho-inspired ruffles and sleek mockneck designs. Whether attending a formal evening affair or a casual garden ceremony, there’s a style for everyone, from classic silhouettes to those with a modern twist – at a price point to fit every budget. To help you navigate the latest trends, here are 10 styles to consider for your next spring soirée.

Available at Saks Fifth Avenue, this Reformation Frankie silk dress is a subtle nod to spring with its muted floral print. The sleek column style creates a timeless yet modern look and its delicate details and flattering fit make it perfect for formal weddings or receptions. Consider this gorgeous baby blue satin version at Amazon for under $50 if it's a little out of your price range.

This knotted mermaid maxi from Lulus is a stunning option for those seeking a dramatic and elegant look for under $100. The dress features a simple figure-hugging mermaid silhouette with a high neckline and puts your back on display with knotted detailing. Don’t forget these ankle strap block heels to complete the look!

This PRETTYGARDEN satin dress at Amazon combines simplicity and elegance in a stunning silhouette. The one-shoulder mockneck style is made from soft satin fabric, perfect for daytime weddings or cocktail receptions. Its flowy design and refined details make it a versatile and stylish choice—and it comes in more than two dozen colors, many of which are suitable for spring! Spring temps can be unpredictable, so don’t forget to add on a pashmina-style shawl and some statement earrings .

Florals, pleats and a sweetheart neckline? The ASTR the Label Maeve midi dress at Nordstrom pretty much sums up all of spring’s most feminine trends in one! Featuring a fit-and-flare silhouette and delicate satin finish, this dress is perfect for guests looking for a polished yet playful outfit. It’s an excellent choice for semiformal or outdoor spring weddings, and there are two choices for the floral print. If you prefer the same silhouette without the floral print, consider this romantic floral jacquard version from Lulus.

Anthropologie’s Somerset maxi dress offers a romantic vibe—with flutter sleeves, a tiered skirt and several whimsical prints, this dress is ideal for garden weddings or rustic ceremonies. Its soft fabric and flattering design make it a charming addition to your wedding wardrobe. It also comes in standard sizing with petite and plus options, making it a great choice for all shapes and sizes. If that’s out of your price range, Amazon has this dupe for less than half the price.

The Gaia Dress from ASTR the Label is a crowd favorite for spring weddings and a steal at under $50. The floral midi-length dress features a smocked bodice and flowing skirt with a slit, making it comfortable and chic. It’s perfect for daytime ceremonies or outdoor receptions. If you’re looking for more of a nighttime look, the same style is available in a rose gold metallic floral print at Nordstrom.

This Dress the Population Melania off the shoulder gown is a sophisticated and modern option to wear to a wedding. With its corset bodice and mermaid style, this dress is a showstopper for formal and semiformal weddings alike. You might also consider this similar decollatage-displaying option at Amazon, which comes in the same blue hue.

This Calvin Klein metallic sheath dress at Macy's really shines—bringing an old Hollywood glamour to any spring wedding. Its shimmering metallic finish and classic sheath silhouette make it perfect for evening receptions. Pair it with simple pearl drop earrings and a bracelet for a polished look.

If you’re looking for a vintage look, like Audrey Hepburn in Breakfast at Tiffany’s, look no further than this Theia Jacquard dress at Saks Fifth Avenue. Featuring a flattering a-line fit and flare with a beaded boat-neck bodice, this dress exudes elegance and sophistication. It’s a timeless choice for any formal event! Go the extra mile with this Audrey Hepburn-inspired necklace and earring set , which is sure to stand out, and is just $15.

