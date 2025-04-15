Archaeologists unexpectedly uncover hundreds of skeletons, medieval church beneath university campus

Hundreds of skeletons were recently uncovered by archaeologists while they were excavating a British university's property – the discovery a complete surprise.

The skeletons, along with an ancient church, were found on the school's City Campus property, which was acquired by the university in 2021. The University of Gloucestershire announced the discovery in an April 11 press release.

The City Campus property, which formerly housed a department store, is expected to open this year.

The university commissioned the archaeological organization Cotswold Archaeology to excavate the location – and it was in this area that the medieval church was found.

The ruined structure was identified as St. Aldate’s Church, which was demolished in the mid-1650s. It dated back to the Middle Ages.

The excavators found "limestone and brick foundations, along with around 83 brick-lined burial vaults both within the church itself and in the associated burial ground," according to the press release.

"Approximately 150 post-medieval burials, not contained in burial vaults, were identified in the courtyard," the statement continued.

"Deeper excavations revealed approximately 170 earlier burials, the majority of which are provisionally thought to relate to the medieval church."

In total, 317 skeletons and 83 brick burial vaults were uncovered and carefully excavated.

The discovery came as a complete shock to archaeologists, who were unaware of the church or its burial ground. The vaults were cleared in the 1950s to make way for the area where the former Debenhams department store was built.

"A new parish church, on or near the site of the medieval precursor, was constructed in the mid-18th century," Cotswold Archaeology acting principal manager Steve Sheldon said in a statement.

"The latter survived until the early 1960s when it was demolished to make way for the department store."

"Although the footprint of the medieval church was not identified during the current archaeological works, the identification of a limestone wall with surviving lime plaster most probably represents part of the earlier church."

Though the analysis of the human remains is in the early states, archaeologists have already been able to glean some information about historical health practices – such as the impact of increased sugar consumption in the 16th century.

"For example, on a very basic level, the impact of increased sugar in the diet during the 16th century was visibly clear in terms of dental health," the university said in a statement.

"The full results of these studies will be published in due course."

The latest dig represents one of many Cotswold Archaeology discoveries in the past year.

Last July, the organization announced it had discovered "24 identifiable skeletons" under a hotel, dating back as early as 670 A.D.